Even Prince William gets excited about the UAE's luxury police cars

Prince William's first official UAE visit was certainly a memorable one. The UK royal visited Expo 2020 Dubai, met Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, observed efforts to combat the illegal wildlife trade at the vast Port of Jebel Ali and chatted to schoolchildren in Abu Dhabi.

He also made time to get a photo with one of the UAE's famous luxury police cars.

Posing with the Aston Martin Vantage, which was added to Dubai Police's fleet in September last year, Prince William tweeted the photo of himself as part of his highlights from his trip.

And also to see this police car…! 🚔🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/BKh4Ss9ECc — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) February 11, 2022

To round-out his trip, Prince William sounded his gratitude to the UAE.

“Thank you for a wonderful day in the UAE!," he wrote on the official Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Twitter account.

“From visiting the Jubail Mangroves and Jebel Ali Port to seeing our Earthshot finalists and celebrating the UK National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai, it was great to spend time celebrating sustainability, collaboration and innovation.”

Dubai Police's luxury cars

Dubai Police have an impressive collection of luxury cars, including a Ferrari, a Bugatti Veyron, Porsches, Bentleys and McLarens.

It is fitting that Prince William got to pose with the Aston Martin, a British manufacturer of luxury sports cars.

“It is an honour to have an Aston Martin join Dubai Police’s fleet of supercars and the Vantage is the perfect model to make such a statement – purity at its finest, a hint of aggression, and engineering that pushes it to upwards of 300kph," said Ramzi Atat, head of marketing and communications in the Mena region at Aston Martin.

"We are grateful to the team at Dubai Police, and especially Lt Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief, for bringing this partnership to life.”

The model has a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine with an impressive acceleration of zero-100 kilometres per hour in 3.5 seconds, and supports a top speed of 314kph.

