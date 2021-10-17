Lexus unveils 2022 version of flagship LX

Lexus has unveiled the new LX, the second model in what the manufacturer is calling its “next-generation” line-up. This latest arrival “embodies the brand's commitment to meeting the diversifying needs and lifestyles of customers”, the carmaker says.

The LX was first launched in 1996 and is seen as Lexus’s flagship SUV. To this end, the manufacturer has clearly spent some time on the new version, giving it a complete redesign. It is now about 200 kilograms lighter than its predecessor, much of that coming from the fact it has been built around a more slimline, digitally developed basic platform.

Reliability and durability were both watchwords when the new LX was being created, Lexus says. On the outside, it has been given a more assertive look, but the distinctive grille is still there, ensuring you know what’s following you if you see it looming in your rear-view mirror.

Read more Road test: the 2021 Lexus IS 350 F Sport is dynamic in and out of the city

Drive comes from an upgraded 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo engine. That is down from the previous 5.7-litre V8, but you’ll still get about 410 horsepower out of the smaller model. Two other options will apparently be available come launch time, though.

The LX’s inside has had a significant upgrade as well, something Lexus is keen to emphasise. The seating is all quilted leather, with wood and chrome trim.

There are several seating options available, but, alongside the more traditional five and seven set-ups, the ultra-luxury option comes only with a four-seat layout, allowing passengers and driver plenty of wriggle room.

The instrument panel features Lexus’s first dual display, with 12.3-inch and seven-inch screens. Another innovation for the LX is the introduction of a fingerprint-authenticated start button.

No word on pricing yet, but the new LX is scheduled to go on sale in Japan in early 2022, with a Middle East launch soon afterwards.