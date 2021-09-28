Mercedes-Maybach unveils Edition 100 centenary models

Mercedes-Maybach has unveiled a pair of lavish models to chalk up the 100th anniversary of the storied nameplate, which was renowned for carting around royals and aristocrats in the 19th century.

The first of the Edition 100 models is based on the Maybach S-Class limousine, while the second uses the Maybach GLS SUV as its starting point. Deliveries of both will begin early next year with order books set to open in October.

The Edition 100 version of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class sedan features the same 612hp twin-turbo V12 engine as the donor car, and there’s acres of space in the rear thanks to a wheelbase that’s stretched by 18 centimetres over the long-wheelbase Mercedes S-Class.

The standard goodies quota in this car already includes a noise-insulated rear compartment, Burmester 4D surround sound system, heat and massage functions for the seats and high-tech screens for infotainment.

The Edition 100 models come in bespoke two-tone paintwork: high-tech silver and nautical blue. Photo: Daimler

Meanwhile, the Edition 100 Maybach GLS is propelled by a potent 557hp twin-turbo V8, and it features height-adjustable air suspension and electrically extendable running boards to make it easier to clamber into the lofty SUV.

What separates the Edition 100 versions from regular Maybach models is their bespoke two-tone paintwork – comprising high-tech silver and nautical blue – and custom leather interior in “designo” crystal white/silver grey pearl.

The Maybach brand logo including the inscription “Edition 100” also adorns the C-pillar (S-Class) or D-pillar (GLS), various stowage compartments and the illuminated panels in the interior. There's also lettering on the wheel centre caps, while the rims themselves are coated in a new ultra-glossy grey finish.

The S-class sedan features a 612hp twin-turbo V12 engine. Photo: Daimler

A car cover with the double-M logo as well as a fine handmade case made of soft crystal white or black leather in file size – made to store keys and papers – are part of the deal as an additional value-add for the Edition 100.

Specifically for the anniversary editions, Mercedes-Maybach's long-standing partners are also designing limited special-series accessories. Licensing partner Maybach Icons of Luxury, for example, is offering a diamond-studded fountain pen from the Maybach the Peak collection.

The fountain pen has an 18k gold nib and serial numbering in a stylish wooden gift box. The clip of the pen is set with 100 diamonds, in a choice of either black or white, the cap tip is made of mother-of-pearl, and the body is lacquered in the blue metallic shade of the Edition 100 vehicles.

Storied history and electric future

Maybach unveiled its first mass-produced car in September 1921 at the Berlin Motor Show. The W3 model was a wheeled work of art, and it was the first German production car with four-wheel brakes, epicyclic gear system and an interior trimmed in the finest materials.

Over the coming years, Maybach became synonymous with ultra-premium bespoke vehicles, and kings, wealthy industrialists and renowned artists were chauffeured in the marque’s stately limousines and Pullman saloons – an Indian maharaja even had his limousine decorated with gold and rubies in 1928. The line-up also included chic coupes, cabriolets and roadsters.

Daimler-Benz took over the brand in 1960 after the death of company founder Karl Maybach, but the nameplate lay dormant until it was resurrected in 2002. Maybach was marketed as a stand-alone marque until 2013, but enjoyed greater success after being repositioned as a Mercedes sub-brand from 2014 onward.

Although Maybach’s core line-up consists of models based on the S-Class and GLS, the brand has also in the past offered the S650 Pullman as well as limited-edition special models such as the S650 Cabriolet and G650 Landaulet.

The next phase for Maybach is to embrace electrification, and the company provided a preview of what’s in store via the recent reveal of the Concept Mercedes-Maybach EQS. The version that appeared at the IAA in Munich this month was resplendent in zircon red and obsidian black metallic paintwork, with lashings of chrome on the air intakes and diffuser, as well as the side window frames.

The SUV concept vehicle is based on a version of the modular electrified architecture used by the EQS and EQE, but clothes it all in a suitably luxurious and ostentatious package.