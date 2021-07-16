Road test: the Jensen Interceptor R mixes British restomod with American muscle

As the road clears, I finally get to punch it. The prominent burble goes guttural, then crescendos to a revelling roar, and the rear of the car squats as the nose charges forth.

It feels as if my body is being left behind, and I cling to the vintage Moto-Lita steering wheel as the space within the cabin seems to warp and stretch. Are my arms actually getting longer? This question is only fleetingly pondered as my eyes refocus to engage with the fast-changing scenery.

My mind, meanwhile, is in a quandary. This is not a supercar. It's not even new ... well, not entirely. I'm at the wheel of the 1970s Jensen Interceptor, possibly one of the coolest car names to ever exist. Except this is an Interceptor R, which never did exist.

You've just read this paragraph twice trying to figure out what’s going on. I'll explain, but first let’s wind back the exquisite Smiths Instruments analogue dash clock to the Swinging Sixties.

Reviving the Jensen brand

The prone-to-overheating original Chrysler V8s are ditched in favour of new GM 6.2-litre V8 engines, eight-speed transmissions and cooling systems

When British manufacturer Jensen Motors revived the Interceptor name in 1966, it turned to Carrozzeria Touring of Italy to style the imposing and handsome steel bodies, then fitted big block Chrysler V8 engines boasting up to 330 brake horsepower.

Production lasted until 1976 when the company fell into receivership. The FF version of the Interceptor is particularly notable for being the first production road car to offer all-wheel drive (13 years before the Audi Ur-Quattro) and ABS anti-lock brakes (Mercedes didn't introduce them until 1978).

Those FFs are rare: only about 300 were made out of nearly 6,500 Interceptors, of which, too, only 1,000 or so survive globally. Jensen International Automotive (founded in 2010 and not related to the original company) sources and restores old Interceptors, updating them with modern mechanicals and electronics to create the ultimate restomod classic British car.

You can take your own Interceptor to the team, and mix and match the level of restoration or upgrade desired, but in terms of turnkey-finished Interceptors, only about six are produced a year. It takes 18 months and 3,000 man hours to build one.

Standard specs and customisation options

The cabin is roomy for two, while the rear is more suited to children and the luggage space is ample

Visiting the company in Oxfordshire, I count three cars in various states of completion. Each has had its leaf-spring rear suspension and live axles removed and replaced with a Jaguar-sourced independent set-up requiring considerable surgery to install. Bigger ABS brakes (AP Racing six-pot callipers up front) and traction control are added. This handles, rides and stops far better than when the cars were new.

I inspect two further bare shells sat sideways on rotisseries, the massive tubular chassis beams underneath, testament to the Interceptor's inherent strength and why it can handle nearly double the power it was originally endowed with. The heavy, thirsty and prone-to-overheating original Chrysler V8s are ditched in favour of brand-new GM 6.2-litre V8 engines, eight-speed transmissions and cooling systems.

The sky’s the limit when it comes to specification and personalisation, but engine-wise you choose between the LS3 or LT4 motors. And then you have a Jensen Interceptor with either 556bhp or a colossal 650bhp in supercharged guise.

Which finally brings us to that “R” that is Jensen International's own evolution of the car, featuring extensive work not just under the skin, but in the cabin, too. There’s a completely new dashboard, with machined alloy toggle switches, electric windows and mirrors, modern infotainment including Bluetooth connectivity, and a big red starter button.

Make a powerful statement

Customisation options include parking sensors and rear cameras

Hit that for jaw-dropping acceleration even on this older demo car fitted with a 560bhp LSA motor and six-speed auto. With a five-metre footprint and weighing 1,600 kilograms, it feels more planted than bulky. This is no lumbering braggart, this is an erudite charmer. The power itself is never overwhelming, but arrives like a well-thrown fist in a soft leather driving glove when you call for it.

The suspension upgrade means that while there are tell-tale rattles and wind noise redolent of classics, there is no flex, no wander. It has the high-speed stability of a modern car.

The steering is light on-centre with a little play, and trades sharpness for faithfulness. Likewise, the brake pedal travels a little before hooking up, but then is well moderated and drops anchor-hard when you need it.

While the car floats along comfortably on the straight, hurling it through bends finds little roll or pitch, and it retains surprising poise and assured composure when changing direction. Go harder and it will lean, but this isn't a sports car. What it most definitely will do is crush distances in great comfort for two (the rear seats are best left for children, though the luggage space is ample).

There’s no compromise when driving this “classic” in the urban environment, either, thanks to the modernisation (you can even add parking sensors and rear cameras) and you out-class all the latest exotica just by turning up in this thing.

Three of these already live in the Middle East (the one in the UAE is apparently used as a daily driver), and while it’s hard to put a price tag to them, estimate spending at least Dh1.5 million. For that you'll get Sixties swank and devil-may-care charisma, but without compromising on the mod cons. Oh, and hold on tight, this is one quick ride.

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

The cost of Covid testing around the world Egypt Dh514 for citizens; Dh865 for tourists Information can be found through VFS Global. Jordan Dh212 Centres include the Speciality Hospital, which now offers drive-through testing. Cambodia Dh478 Travel tests are managed by the Ministry of Health and National Institute of Public Health. Zanzibar AED 295 Zanzibar Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, located within the Lumumba Secondary School compound. Abu Dhabi Dh85 Abu Dhabi’s Seha has test centres throughout the UAE. UK From Dh400 Heathrow Airport now offers drive through and clinic-based testing, starting from Dh400 and up to Dh500 for the PCR test.

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

Mobile phone packages comparison

OPENING FIXTURES Saturday September 12 Crystal Palace v Southampton Fulham v Arsenal Liverpool v Leeds United Tottenham v Everton West Brom v Leicester West Ham v Newcastle Monday September 14 Brighton v Chelsea Sheffield United v Wolves To be rescheduled Burnley v Manchester United Manchester City v Aston Villa

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Racecard: 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah (PA) | Group 2 | US$55,000 (Dirt) | 1,600 metres 7.05pm: Meydan Sprint (TB) | Group 2 | $250,000 (Turf) | 1,000m 7.40pm: Firebreak Stakes | Group 3 | $200,000 (D) | 1,600m 8.15pm: Meydan Trophy | Conditions (TB) | $100,000 (T) | 1,900m 8.50pm: Balanchine | Group 2 (TB) | $250,000 (T) | 1,800m 9.25pm: Handicap (TB) | $135,000 (D) | 1,200m 10pm: Handicap (TB) | $175,000 (T) | 2,410m.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

Company profile Name: The Concept Founders: Yadhushan Mahendran, Maria Sobh and Muhammad Rijal Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 7 Sector: Aviation and space industry Funding: $250,000 Future plans: Looking to raise $1 million investment to boost expansion and develop new products

The biog Favourite hobby: I love to sing but I don’t get to sing as much nowadays sadly. Favourite book: Anything by Sidney Sheldon. Favourite movie: The Exorcist 2. It is a big thing in our family to sit around together and watch horror movies, I love watching them. Favourite holiday destination: The favourite place I have been to is Florence, it is a beautiful city. My dream though has always been to visit Cyprus, I really want to go there.

if you go The flights Direct flights from the UAE to the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu, are available with Air Arabia, (www.airarabia.com) Fly Dubai (www.flydubai.com) or Etihad (www.etihad.com) from Dh1,200 return including taxes. The trek described here started from Jomson, but there are many other start and end point variations depending on how you tailor your trek. To get to Jomson from Kathmandu you must first fly to the lake-side resort town of Pokhara with either Buddha Air (www.buddhaair.com) or Yeti Airlines (www.yetiairlines.com). Both charge around US$240 (Dh880) return. From Pokhara there are early morning flights to Jomson with Yeti Airlines or Simrik Airlines (www.simrikairlines.com) for around US$220 (Dh800) return. The trek Restricted area permits (US$500 per person) are required for trekking in the Upper Mustang area. The challenging Meso Kanto pass between Tilcho Lake and Jomson should not be attempted by those without a lot of mountain experience and a good support team. An excellent trekking company with good knowledge of Upper Mustang, the Annaurpuna Circuit and Tilcho Lake area and who can help organise a version of the trek described here is the Nepal-UK run Snow Cat Travel (www.snowcattravel.com). Prices vary widely depending on accommodation types and the level of assistance required.

The biog Name: Salem Alkarbi Age: 32 Favourite Al Wasl player: Alexandre Oliveira First started supporting Al Wasl: 7 Biggest rival: Al Nasr

