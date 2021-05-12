Property of the week: Dh15 million Dubai apartment with its own cinema and mini-golf course

There is no doubt that the UAE is home to some spectacular properties. From penthouse apartments to plush villas with sprawling gardens and incredible pools, it’s a real estate haven.

Each week, The National showcases some of the finest homes on offer in its Property of the Week. Here, we take a look at a spacious and modern Dubai Marina apartment.

The key details

This four-bedroom, five-bathroom Dubai Marina apartment is spread across 19,807 square feet, complete with a cinema and mini-golf course on its 8,000-square-foot terrace.

The property is being sold furnished and has been on the market for two months.

What's the story?

The Dubai Marina skyline has to be one of the most identifiable vistas in the city and this Marina View apartment offers exactly that in abundance.

At almost 20,000 square feet, this sprawling home boasts four en-suite bedrooms, five bathrooms, two kitchens and three living rooms, and is big enough to accommodate large families.

The property has been renovated in a contemporary style, and is being sold fully furnished, making it a truly turnkey property.

If entertainment facilities are what you're looking for, the property delivers, with its spacious private cinema and billiards room. Outside, there is a generous terrace with mini-golf course and ample space for sunbathing with a water view.

Play a game of mini-golf on the terrace. Courtesy Allsopp & Allsopp

What the broker says ...

What makes this property worth its Dh15 million price tag?

The price of the property reflects the upgrades completed throughout, the size of the apartment and the view it provides. It really is second to none.

Is Dubai Marina still one of the most desirable neighbourhoods in the emirate?

It is and will continue to be one of the most sought-after areas of the city. Views of Dubai Marina are recognised worldwide, which makes it a desirable location both for residents and investors.

One of four spacious bedrooms, offering Dubai Marina views. Courtesy Allsopp & Allsopp

What makes this property stand out?

This particular apartment stands out from the rest because there is not another property like it in Dubai Marina. It is one of the largest in the community.

What kind of buyer does a property like this attract?

Mainly large families who are looking to be in the heart of the city and enjoy the space, both indoors and outdoors, that the property provides.

What attracts high-end buyers to Dubai Marina?

The area offers a true Dubai lifestyle with high-end restaurants and entertainment outlets on the doorstep, not forgetting those famous views.

– Ryan Hudson, associate director at Allsopp & Allsopp; allsoppandallsopp.com

