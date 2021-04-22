Property of the week: a high-design Dh34 million Pearl Jumeirah villa

There is no doubt that the UAE is home to some spectacular properties. From penthouse apartments to plush villas with sprawling gardens and incredible pools, it’s a real estate haven.

Each week, The National showcases some of the finest homes on offer in its Property of the Week. Here, we take a look at a design-led villa located on Dubai's Pearl Jumeirah island.

The key details

This sleek and modern six-bedroom villa is located on Dubai's Pearl Jumeirah islands. The home is spread across a generous 1,725 square metres, located on a 980 square metre plot.

What's the story?

Offering island living in the heart of Dubai, this Pearl Jumeirah property makes the term show home sound like an understatement.

The property has been featured in Identity Magazine and won the Residential Project of the Year award at the Design Middle East Awards – and it is easy to see why.

An architectural masterpiece, the property artfully merges exterior and interior, making high design family-friendly, with focal points that include a floating bridge, floor-to ceiling fireplace sculpture and custom-designed artworks.

Marble is prevalent throughout the villa. Courtesy Luxhabitat Sotheby's International Realty

Stepping into the property, you look straight through the living area, across the floating bridge to the garden-length swimming pool. The top garden features the generous outdoor pool, marble walls and an intimate seating area.

Light is abundant throughout, thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows, and the property has been fitted with sustainable lighting and air-conditioning systems.

Modern marble finishing is prevalent throughout the home, and is a particular focal point on the fireplace sculpture and in the Pedini kitchen.

The six bedrooms are split across two floors. Four, including the master suite with a spacious en suite bathroom, are located on the first floor. The final two are located in the basement, with their own en suite bathrooms and private terrace; perfect private accommodation for any guests.

Leisure and entertainment is a priority within the home. As well as the spectacular pool, it also boasts a rooftop terrace with Talenti furniture, an outdoor cooking area and views of the Arabian Gulf and Downtown Dubai skyline. There is also a private office on the roof.

In the basement, which can be accessed by elevator, there is a high‐end modern art collection, gym, billiards area, family lounge, bar, cinema and a Japanese-style garden with a banzai olive tree.

The floating bridge over the bottom-floor courtyard. Courtesy Luxhabitat Sotheby's International Realty

What the brokers say ...

What makes this property stand out?

The villa has been nominated for a number of awards for its streamlined architecture and modern interiors. Completely custom designed by BG Villas with in-house teams, the villa is a turn-key offer with every lifestyle amenity thought through and delivered.

What kind of buyer does a property like this attract?

High-net-worth individuals looking for a bespoke villa adorned with all the luxuries, ready to move in and enjoy the lifestyle.

What inspired the decor in the property?

Inspired by the blend of environment and family interaction, the contemporary design begins with an entrance via a floating bridge that overlooks the courtyard below, styled in earthy and white tones. Its unique features include high-gloss flooring, floor-to-ceiling fireplace sculpture, glass panelling, sustainable lighting and air-conditioning systems.

Does the property come furnished? With or without the art collection?

The house comes fully furnished. All the furniture and artworks are custom-designed for the villa.

Do you think this is the best property you can get for under Dh35 million?

The property is one of the best you can get for the price range. Designed with aesthetics that maximise space and efficiency, this villa is beautifully composed with a VIP flair that redefines the value of a property.

What attracts high-end buyers to Pearl Jumeirah?

Pearl Jumeirah is ideal for those who are looking forward to living in the seclusion of a desert island as well as remain strongly connected to the city. As one of the newest beachfront neighbourhoods in the prestigious district of Jumeirah, it's quickly becoming a resident favourite for privacy and exclusivity.

How long has the property been on the market?

Since March 2021.

How does Ramadan affect the UAE's property market?

Ramadan has not made much of a difference in the property market this year. Though Ramadan has had increasingly less of an impact on industries as the UAE community becomes more and more diverse, part of it is also to do with the surge in demand this year as the world is recovering from the Covid-19 situation of 2020.

Leigh Borg, managing director, Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty