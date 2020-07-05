La dolce vita: a look at Dolce & Gabbana's latest couture collection

Despite not having a live audience to show to, Dolce & Gabbana still impressed with its latest collection.

Presenting the rare and sublime world of handmade couture, the Alta Moda and Alta Sartoria collections, meaning high women's and high men's, included outfits that are as staggeringly beautiful as they are expensive. The pieces were light, breezy and infused with insouciance.

Vibrant colour and rich textiles displayed on a look from the Alta Moda collection by Dolce & Gabbana. Courtesy Dolce & Gabbana

Normally shown in lavish spaces across the world, for this particular collection, the duo had to content themselves with a magnificent mansion in Milan.

They filmed the clothes on models who were spaced wider apart than usual. Social distancing rules also meant the absence of an audience, replaced by those bidding from home for the clothes on a strictly first-come, first-serve basis. The house has always maintained it will never make two of a design, meaning each piece is utterly unique.

A taste of Italy in the latest Alta Moda by Dolce & Gabbana collection. Courtesy Dolce & Gabbana

Of course, couture shows are all about the clothes and, more specifically, the mood and atmosphere they create. Many years ago, the Italian duo realised that with the rich heritage of Italy at their disposal, they would never run out of inspiration, and this offering of Alta Moda (women's) and Alta Sartoria (men's) is just another iteration of that.

Filled with the tangy colours of Italian fruit, against rich reds and sky blues, the women's pieces were a delight to behold. Flowing and light, there was a green button-front kaftan covered in huge, blousy flowers, where each petal had been lovingly appliqued by hand.

Alta Sartoria by Dolce & Gabbana. Courtesy Dolce & Gabbana

The same flowers resurfaced as the hem of a pure white kimono, counter balancing the crisp, oversized sleeves. Meanwhile, a light-as-air polka dot chiffon dress was the perfect clash of citrus lemon and lime.

Like wonderful postcards, many dresses were decorated with sketches of coastal cities, and in a youthful twist, scarves normally tied at necks were instead made into entire dresses, and used to line the underside of huge, floppy hats.

Inspired by the term "bel paese", meaning beautiful country, the men's collection continued the trip around Italy, through Portofino, Capri, Amalfi, Venice and Como.

Male models wore elegant kaftans in gold, or lavished with beading normally found on a 1920s flapper dress, or covered in sequinned signs of the zodiac. Pinstripe suits – the bedrock of Dolce & Gabbana's tailoring – appeared crumpled and with sleeves pushed up – presumably, to better steer the yacht.

Embroideries covered necklines, lapels and snaked down the outside of trouser legs, and were worn with thin printed silk scarves, finished in glossy silk fringing.

The collections had all the rich, evocative hallmarks that we have come to expect from Dolce & Gabbana, even if they were presented in a new format.

Roll of honour 2019-2020 Dubai Rugby Sevens Winners: Dubai Hurricanes Runners up: Bahrain West Asia Premiership Winners: Bahrain Runners up: UAE Premiership UAE Premiership Winners: Dubai Exiles Runners up: Dubai Hurricanes UAE Division One Winners: Abu Dhabi Saracens Runners up: Dubai Hurricanes II UAE Division Two Winners: Barrelhouse Runners up: RAK Rugby

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

How to play the stock market recovery in 2021? If you are looking to build your long-term wealth in 2021 and beyond, the stock market is still the best place to do it as equities powered on despite the pandemic. Investing in individual stocks is not for everyone and most private investors should stick to mutual funds and ETFs, but there are some thrilling opportunities for those who understand the risks. Peter Garnry, head of equity strategy at Saxo Bank, says the 20 best-performing US and European stocks have delivered an average return year-to-date of 148 per cent, measured in local currency terms. Online marketplace Etsy was the best performer with a return of 330.6 per cent, followed by communications software company Sinch (315.4 per cent), online supermarket HelloFresh (232.8 per cent) and fuel cells specialist NEL (191.7 per cent). Mr Garnry says digital companies benefited from the lockdown, while green energy firms flew as efforts to combat climate change were ramped up, helped in part by the European Union’s green deal. Electric car company Tesla would be on the list if it had been part of the S&P 500 Index, but it only joined on December 21. “Tesla has become one of the most valuable companies in the world this year as demand for electric vehicles has grown dramatically,” Mr Garnry says. By contrast, the 20 worst-performing European stocks fell 54 per cent on average, with European banks hit by the economic fallout from the pandemic, while cruise liners and airline stocks suffered due to travel restrictions. As demand for energy fell, the oil and gas industry had a tough year, too. Mr Garnry says the biggest story this year was the “absolute crunch” in so-called value stocks, companies that trade at low valuations compared to their earnings and growth potential. He says they are “heavily tilted towards financials, miners, energy, utilities and industrials, which have all been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic”. “The last year saw these cheap stocks become cheaper and expensive stocks have become more expensive.” This has triggered excited talk about the “great value rotation” but Mr Garnry remains sceptical. “We need to see a breakout of interest rates combined with higher inflation before we join the crowd.” Always remember that past performance is not a guarantee of future returns. Last year’s winners often turn out to be this year’s losers, and vice-versa.

