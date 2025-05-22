Spanning 2,000 square metres, the scent centre fuses innovation with the centuries-old tradition of Middle Eastern perfumery. Photo: IFF
Spanning 2,000 square metres, the scent centre fuses innovation with the centuries-old tradition of Middle Eastern perfumery. Photo: IFF

Lifestyle

Luxury

Perfume alchemists: inside IFF's new Scent Dubai Creative Centre

Some of world's best perfumers have set up shop in city

Lindsay Judge

May 22, 2025