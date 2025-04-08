Katia Nounou Boueiz, head of Sotheby's UAE, wears the incredibly rare Mediterranean blue diamond, which is worth an estimated $20 million. Antonie Roberston / The National
Katia Nounou Boueiz, head of Sotheby's UAE, wears the incredibly rare Mediterranean blue diamond, which is worth an estimated $20 million. Antonie Roberston / The National

Lifestyle

Luxury

Sotheby's exhibition brings $100 million worth of the world's rarest diamonds to Abu Dhabi

Showcasing of eight stones includes exceptional blue diamond worth an estimated $20 million

Sarah Maisey

April 08, 2025