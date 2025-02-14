Mayfair apartment by famed art deco architect on market for £24.75m

An art deco-style apartment located a short walk from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/london/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/london/">London</a>'s renowned Ritz hotel is up for sale at £24.75 million ($31.1 million). The four-bedroom, 4,209 square foot show property in the Mayfair are of the UK capital <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/property/2024/09/13/designs-on-art-deco-mirabelle-mayfair-penthouse-at-40m/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/property/2024/09/13/designs-on-art-deco-mirabelle-mayfair-penthouse-at-40m/">stands on the site of the once famous restaurant Mirabelle</a>, which counted Winston Churchill and Orson Welles among its regular diners. The apartment is one of 32 residences in 60 Curzon, the only private residential building in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/europe/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/europe/">Europe</a> designed by French architect Thierry Despont, who was renowned for his art deco interiors and projects including Claridge’s, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/europe/paris-ritz-auction-offers-bits-of-history-luxury-and-glamour-1.709355" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/europe/paris-ritz-auction-offers-bits-of-history-luxury-and-glamour-1.709355">Ritz Paris</a> and the restoration of the Statue of Liberty. He died in 2023 at the age of 75, before 60 Curzon was completed. The development, with a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2023/06/19/the-astor-a-luxury-property-with-historical-chemistry/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2023/06/19/the-astor-a-luxury-property-with-historical-chemistry/">Portland stone</a> facade, features a 20-metre swimming pool, spa and gym. It was built from scratch and completed in June last year. So far, about half of the homes, 17, have been completed, exchanged or reserved. Owners of properties in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2025/01/03/chelsea-co-owner-buys-mayfair-flat-worth-70m/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2025/01/03/chelsea-co-owner-buys-mayfair-flat-worth-70m/">Mayfair</a> development are among good company, with Mr Despont’s international projects including the private residences of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/science/2024/11/21/uae-and-bill-gates-unveil-ai-powered-agriculture-solutions/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/science/2024/11/21/uae-and-bill-gates-unveil-ai-powered-agriculture-solutions/">Bill Gates</a> and Calvin Klein. One of the development's two penthouses was sold as a “shell and core” offering, allowing the buyer the opportunity to design the space to their own specifications. But the developer is taking a different tack with several of the other residences, using top interior designers to style the apartments to sell as a package. This four-bedroom property, styled by Elicyon, takes its inspiration from the building’s art deco-style exterior and is the first in a series of design collaborations due to launch in the development in the coming months. Charles Leigh, director at 60 Curzon, told <i>The National</i> that its interiors feature a mix of period furniture and modern, bespoke cabinets, aiming to blend vintage elegance with contemporary detail. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2024/03/16/cartier-islamic-design-louvre-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2024/03/16/cartier-islamic-design-louvre-abu-dhabi/">Art deco-inspired</a> pieces include walnut side tables, a chequered oak cabinet in the guest bedroom and a scalloped antique dressing table chair. There are statement vintage items, such as a 1936 maple wood grand piano and a 300kg 19th-century Italian marble urn, as well as bespoke pieces, including olive-green glazed tile bedside cabinets by British ceramicist Matthew Raw and a custom shelving unit by Rochford Joinery. The design extends outside to the 807 sq ft terrace. Charu Gandhi, founder and director of Elicyon, said the firm aimed to create an atmosphere that reflected the vibrant and historic character of the famous site. Mr Leigh said the residence captured the “storied elegance of Mayfair, reflecting the style of a well-travelled resident who values both historical and modern design”. “The building is surrounded by the best that the capital has to offer, including unique shopping, dining, art and cultural experiences, all while being within minutes of two of the capital’s royal parks: Green Park and Hyde Park,” he said. “However, its appeal extends beyond the prestigious address and refined interiors. 60 Curzon boasts state-of-the-art amenities, including a pool, gym and treatment rooms." Residents can also make use of a "24-hour concierge, access to a sophisticated meeting room, and bespoke temperature-controlled storage facilities" that are ideal for items such as cigars, he added.