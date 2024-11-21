Bill Gates and Mariam Al Mheiri at the exhibiting of AI-powered farming solutions at Emirates Palace. Antonie Robertson / The National
Future

Science

UAE and Bill Gates unveil AI-powered agriculture solutions

The event highlighted AI-powered solutions aimed at revolutionising agricultural practices globally

Dana Alomar
November 21, 2024

