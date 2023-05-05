Drake lists California home formerly owned by Robbie Williams for $88 million

Drake is selling his California home merely a year after buying it from Robbie Williams.

Despite spending $75 million (Dh323 million) to secure the sprawling 2,253-square-metre estate, the Hotline Bling singer has already put it back on the market, sparking speculation he may be shifting back to his native Canada permanently.

With a personal fortune estimated at $260 million, the Canadian rapper, real name Aubrey Drake Graham, bought the property a year ago. Set in the hills above Los Angeles, in Benedict Canyon, the home sits on eight hectares of land, has views over the ocean, city and canyon and is surrounded by its own lush gardens that come with its own orchard.

Drake bought the home last year. AFP

There are seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, and it comes with a luxury kitchen, fitted with grey marble-topped islands, plus a breakfast room, library, formal living, dining rooms, a family room and a cinema.

The staff quarters have three ensuite bedrooms, while the home is also equipped with a lift, a gym, a gaming room, garage space for 11 cars and a tennis court.

There is also a separate guest house, next to the outdoor swimming pool and an outdoor/indoor kitchen that has its own pizza oven.

Many rooms are fitted with floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that can be opened up to the lush gardens and surrounding landscape.

The house became Drake's primary residence in the US last year when he sold his trio of properties in Los Angeles. Set within the gated community of Hidden Hills, two of the homes were sold to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford for $11 million, while the third was bought by former US assistant attorney general, Makan Delrahim, for $14.8 million.

With his last US property now back on the market, speculation is that Drake may return to Toronto, where he has spent the last few years building his own home. Standing at 4,645 square metres, the house — that has its own indoor, full-size basketball court — has a mood lighting sculpture over the indoor swimming pool, and a bathtub carved from a single block of black marble.