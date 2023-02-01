Nike x Tiffany & Co to release Air Force 1 1837 trainers in March

Jewellery house Tiffany & Co and Nike confirmed rumours about a collaboration between the two brands by releasing images of a new trainer over the weekend.

Called the Nike x Tiffany & Co Air Force 1 1837, the shoe comes in black suede, with the famous Nike swoosh in Tiffany Blue. The name Tiffany appears on the tongue and, as befitting a tie-up with a jewellery house, there is a sterling silver badge on each heel. The date in the name refers to the year Tiffany was founded.

The shoes will come packaged in a red-lined Tiffany Blue box, as well as a care kit in sterling silver. This comprises a shoe horn, a brush, a whistle and the Nike AF1 metal lace decoration, known as a dubrae.

For Nike, this is the latest in a long line of highly successful partnerships with high-end brands. The Nike x Dior limited-edition trainer that launched in June 2020 was so oversubscribed, pieces were sold via lottery. This did not stop the shoes from turning up on resale sites almost immediately, priced at up to $12,000 a pair.

For Tiffany, this is the first tie-up with a shoe brand, although, confusingly, there is a Tiffany Nike Dunk high-top that came out in 2005. This project had nothing to do with the jewellery house — it was masterminded by Nike and skatewear company Diamond Supply Co.

Since joining LVMH in 2021, Tiffany has embarked on an ambitious plan of partnerships and has collaborated with Supreme, Beyonce and Jay-Z, as well as watch house Patek Philippe.

While the shoes do not go on sale until March 7, there is a lot of hype surrounding the release, and they will likely sell out very fast. Expected to retail for $400, the shoes will be available at Tiffany's two flagship stores in New York, select retailers and on the Nike SNKRS app.