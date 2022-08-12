The Giving Movement launches new limited-edition, bio-based footwear

Having already carved a niche in the world of sustainable athleisurewear, The Giving Movement is raising the bar once again.

Now, the UAE company has released its first footwear line as tech-looking slides, made from bio-based EVA foam, which is derived from sugarcane.

The new FiftyMade slides by The Giving Movement in Morocco blue. Photo: The Giving Movement

Called FiftyMade, the new slides for men and women are available in seven colours, and only 50 pieces will be made in each shade.

Sticking to the colour palette already familiar across much of the TGM clothing range, the slides are available in true black, mushroom, khaki green, dark navy, dark grey, fuchsia pink and Moroccan blue. They range in size from EU35 to EU45, and each pair costs Dh599, with Dh15 going to charity.

The new slides are open-toed, ultralight and waterproof, with a futuristic feel, thanks to the moulded foam that sits in folds over the foot, and as flowing lines on the sole. Made from a new material called I'm green™, a new plastic derived from sustainably grown Brazilian sugar cane, it behaves exactly like standard petrochemical polyethylene, but is 100 per cent recyclable.

The new slides cost Dh599 each, with Dh15 going to charity. Photo The Giving Movement

True to form for TGM, the new footwear is sold in a eco-conscious Global Recycling Standard-certified recycled box, and sustainably sourced kraft paper, as managed by the Forest Stewardship Council.

Read More The Giving Movement partners with Yoox for exclusive capsule and modestwear collection

Launched by Dominic Nowell-Barnes in early 2020 , The Giving Movement has created functional and comfortable sports and athleisurewear, made from sustainable materials such as bamboo fibre, while being entirely made in the UAE.

In addition, for every item purchased, Dh15 is donated to charity and as of July 2022, TGM had raised more than $2 million for UAE charity Dubai Cares and India’s Harmony House. The brand is also expected to open its first physical store in Mall of the Emirates later this year.