The Giving Movement partners with Yoox for exclusive capsule and modestwear collection

Home-grown activewear brand The Giving Movement has teamed up with global online retailer Yoox to launch a capsule collection themed around self-love.

Exclusively available on Yoox, the collection includes 14 pieces for men, women and children, spanning sportswear and streetwear. In keeping with The Giving Movement’s brand ethos, the collection aims to be completely inclusive, in terms of gender, sizing and age. The phrase "love yourself first" features on many of the pieces.

In addition, there is a modest line focusing on long, opaque garments such as maxi tunics, oversized shirts, trousers and veils The Giving Movement has produced for the first time. The theme of this line is freedom in all its forms, whether freedom of movement or freedom of expression.

There is a modest line that focuses on long, opaque garments such as maxi tunics, oversized shirts, trousers and veils. Photos: The Giving Movement

"The partnership with The Giving Movement reinforces Yoox's global approach and its core values of inclusivity. With the arrival of modestwear on our site, we want to make all our customers around the world feel comfortable, without any distinction,” says Manuela Strippoli, Yoox’s brand and communication director.

All of the pieces have been produced using sustainable processes and carry OEKO-TEX Standard 100, Global Recycled Standard and Global Organic Textile Standard certification. All are made from in-house fabrics, which include organic, ethically-sourced cotton, 100 per cent recycled polyester, recycled plastic bottles and recycled spandex.

Everything is sourced locally in the UAE, from supply to production, allowing the brand to decrease its carbon emissions and contribute to the local and regional economy.

READ MORE Dubai school becomes first in the world to add Thaely vegan shoes to its uniform

The Giving Movement launched in April 2020, with the philosophy “small acts multiplied by many can transform the world”. As such, for every item it sells, the label donates $4 to charity, enough to cover the basic needs, including food, shelter and water, of one child for a week.

“Conscious consumerism is a global initiative and a collaboration exclusive to Yoox is a beautiful opportunity to come together and make an even larger impact. The Giving Movement’s story is proof of power in numbers, donating $4 with each item purchased and being on the cusp of crossing $2 million in donations,” says Layal Akouri, chief executive of The Giving Movement.