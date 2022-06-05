Diamond watch and lapis ring: Elvismania takes hold as memorabilia goes on sale

The Elvis Presley biopic by Baz Luhrmann, which opens in UAE cinemas on June 23, has kick-started a renewed interested in the singer 45 years after his death.

At its premiere in Cannes, Elvis received a 12-minute standing ovation and Presley's widow, Priscilla, and the singer's estate have given it their ringing endorsement. The film stars Austin Butler as the singer and Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla.

Now companies are starting to cash in on the publicity, with travel site Booking.com offering the Ultimate Elvis Experience, a special two-night stay at the Guest House at Graceland, the singer's home in Memphis, Tennessee, in the US. The package includes behind-the-scenes tours of attractions such as the Presley Motors Museum, chauffeured vintage Cadillac rides, an advance screening of the movie with a surprise cast member, and an Elvis-themed Gibson Epiphone guitar to take home as a souvenir.

New Orleans antiques gallery M.S. Rau is offering one-of-a-kind Elvis memorabilia, including a chunky 14-karat yellow gold ring, set with a blue lapis cabochon-cut stone, that was worn on stage by Presley and then given to his bodyguard Dave Hebler. Priced at $24,850 (Dh91,260), it is sold with a certificate of authenticity from Hebler. The gallery describes it as "over the top yet refined in its craftsmanship and proportions", and says it "epitomises Elvis' memorable, trendsetting style".

A 14-karat yellow gold ring, set with a blue lapis cabochon-cut stone, worn by Elvis Presley and given to his bodyguard, is being sold by M.S. Rau. Photo: M.S. Rau

As well as the ring, the gallery is also selling a diamond-studded gold watch once owned by the singer. Priced at $495,000 (Dh1.8 million), the Swiss-made Ebel wristwatch has a 14K yellow gold bracelet, and a square dial encircled by 26 round white diamonds. In 1974, Presley gave the watch to J D Sumner, an American gospel singer whose band toured with Presley until Presley's death in 1977.

Yet not all of the renewed interest in The King is as welcome, as some Elvis impersonators in Las Vegas are finding out.

Wedding chapels in the city that offer themed Elvis weddings, complete with a look-a-like official, have been receiving cease-and-desist letters to demand they stop using Elvis' image and likeness in their operations, according to CNN.

The Swiss-made gold Ebel wristwatch once owned by Elvis Presley. It's being sold for $495,000 (Dh1.8 million). Photo: M.S. Rau

In the letters, it is claimed the impersonators are infringing intellectual property rights and creating the false impression that "Elvis Presley Enterprises has approved, endorsed, or sponsored the Infringing Chapel. The Infringing Chapel is clearly trading off the Elvis Presley intellectual property rights, image, name and likeness without the consent of Elvis Presley Enterprises".

The letters are being sent by Authentic Brands Group, which acquired the singer's intellectual property and rights to his image in 2013. In a statement, ABG explained the reason behind the move. "As the guardians of the Elvis Presley estate, it is our responsibility to safeguard his legacy.

"This includes ensuring that all products, services and advertisements utilising Elvis' name, image, or likeness are officially licensed by Elvis Presley Enterprises."