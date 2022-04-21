Gulf-funded Kensington development alchemised by Elie Saab - London luxury property

London is awash with spectacular properties, and following the lifting of all UK travel rules, it is now much easier for travellers to come and see them.

The National's London luxury property series serves to whet the appetite of buyers, and this month the featured property comes from the development arm of Gulf Islamic Investments.

The key details

This is a new-build development with a restored Victorian facade, led by Grid Properties, the development arm of Gulf Islamic Investments.

The exterior of the Elie Saab Residences in London. Photo: Calvermont

The luxury London property features 15 two and three-bedroom homes and a signature duplex penthouse apartment with stunning views over Hyde Park. The design of the common areas is curated by Elie Saab, featuring pieces from its Maison collection.

Elie Saab approached the project with GII from a luxury lifestyle vision, rather than simply designing a property. Every detail is created with the future residents in mind — from spacious interiors to the design of the common areas.

The residences have been built for a mature clientele looking for a pied-a-terre in the heart of London with the highest standards of luxury and comfort.

With 3.3-metre-high ceilings in the heritage side of the building, purchasers benefit from large amounts of natural light and uninterrupted views over the green spaces of Hyde Park and further across central London. Some of the apartments have spacious outdoor garden terraces, perfect for entertaining guests or relaxing after a busy day in the city.

Location-wise, the scheme is close to Kensington Palace and a few minutes from central London. The Elie Saab duplex penthouse on Bayswater Road is on the market for £9,717,666 ($12.7 million).

What the developer says

What makes the development stand out from the crowd?

It is an unparalleled opportunity to own a new build double-fronted property in prime Kensington that blends heritage, stunning views and a premium location with a modern spacious floor plan and the signature design vision of Elie Saab. It is also one of the only properties along Bayswater Road that has preserved the original Victorian facade.

Dating back to 1893, and part of the former palace court buildings erected along Bayswater Road, the development is one of the few to have survived the past 130 years, including the Nazi bombs disgorged on the city during the Second World War.

The new parts of the building were created using typical red brick and Portland stone cladding in a contemporary way, consonant with the front of the building and the heritage of the overall residential area.

Roomy interiors are lineaments of the Elie Saab Residences. Photo: Calvermont

What kind of buyer would the development most suit?

It will appeal to buyers that spend considerable time in London, perhaps on business, and want to live in luxury with a signature lifestyle to entertain guests when they are in town.

Why is now a good time to buy in London?

London is always in demand with buyers and GII and Elie Saab recognised this when choosing the city as its first joint venture — the first of many more.

Despite Covid-19, Brexit and other shocks, London is resilient and remains the gateway to Europe and other world cities as one of the foremost global business hubs.

— Shreen R Gupta, chief executive of Grid Properties