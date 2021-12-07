The North Face X Gucci second collaboration arrives in a surprise drop

Gucci has unveiled its second tie-up with outdoor wear brand The North Face, just in time for the cooler months. Primed for the winter season, the second round of this successful collaboration consisting of puffer jackets, knitted jumpers, ski salopettes and hoodies in new colours, designs and pattern has hit the shelves.

Classic The North Face pieces have again been reworked and given a Gucci flourish, while loosing none of the sturdy, trek-ready technical excellence it is known for. Likewise, Gucci brings its charismatic flair to new shapes and presumably, a new audience looking to hit the wilderness with panache.

Super comfort meets technical know-how in the new The North Face X Gucci collection. Photo: The North Face X Gucci

Zip through tops now come decorated with a snow covered alpine forest scene – a pattern that runs through much of the expansive collection of 126 pieces, while classic technical The North Face Nuptse jackets now carry a monogram. Puffers and down jackets come with the forest scene, or a cheerful, retro floral pattern.

It is not all technical outdoor wear however. There are cosy teddy fleece slides, bucket hats and even shoulder bags, all given a Gucci twist. There are also zip fronted cardigans and silk dresses, with branded buttons.

Best of all, the collection has swapped out standard nylon, replacing it with regenerated, recycled Econyl, while 100 per cent of the feather down used for insulation is certified as "responsible."

The packaging too, has been given a make over, with plastic shopping bags replaced with paper and cardboard packaging.

Unlike this season’s Gucci “The Hacker Project” of Balenciaga, that was first shown in April this year to great fanfare, yet made customers wait until mid November before it was available to buy, this second line by Gucci and The North Face arrived without warning, as a "drop", sending customers into a frenzy to snap it up.

With the huge success of the first line, this follow up is sure to sell out fast.