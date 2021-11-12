Egyptian star Hind Rostom's jewels sell out at Sotheby's auction

Jewellery from the personal collection of Egyptian actress Hind Rostom were sold as part of the Magnificent Jewels and Noble Jewels Part II auction at Sotheby’s on Thursday.

On offer were eight pieces including an emerald and diamond bracelet of geometric design which sold for $57,627 and a Chatila diamond necklace for $30,186.

Rostom was well known for her passion for collecting jewellery. She would source pieces from around the world via her favourite boutique in Cairo, and would also design her own customised pieces. She had a penchant for diamonds and rubies and was a regular attendee at auctions.

Who was Hind Rostom?

Often hailed as “the first lady of Egyptian cinema”, Rostom starred in more than 80 films during the Golden Age of Arab cinema.

Throughout her career, she portrayed strong, witty, outspoken female characters alongside legendary actors such as Farid Shawqi and Omar Sharif, defying stereotypical gender norms and becoming a symbol of Arab feminism.

With her trademark blonde curls, sensual costumes and stylish dress sense, she was dubbed the Arab world’s answer to Marilyn Monroe, as the two rose to fame around the same time. While she rejected comparisons with the American bombshell, Rostom did express her enduring love of timeless fashion in an interview before her death.

An Egyptian movie star from the 1950s, Hind Rostom, was nicknamed the Egyptian Brigitte Bardot. AFP

Rostom's first major role was in Hassan Al-Imam's Banat el Lail. She retired in 1979 while still at the peak of her career, and no project managed to coax her back into the spotlight. She also refused to tell her own story, despite being offered significant amounts of money, so has, in many ways, remained something of an enigma.

"My life is not for sale," she famously said.

Rostom died in a Giza hospital in 2011, after suffering a heart attack. She was 81.