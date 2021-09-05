Who is Moath Alofi? Saudi creative hand-picked as new face of Cartier watch

Cartier has named creative Moath Alofi, from Saudi Arabia, the latest friend of the French jewellery house.

The head of cultural programmes at the kingdom's Al Madinah Region Development Authority, Alofi is also an artist, explorer and researcher, dedicated to finding and documenting the hidden treasures of his homeland.

Looking to Madinah as both a source of inspiration and an open-air museum, Alofi began photographing the city in 2013.

The Cartier Tank watch, first created in 1917

With an eye for the unseen, the images he has captured have featured in numerous exhibitions, from those in the GCC to events in Moscow, Paris and even New Mexico in the US.

Atmospheric images of ancient settlements, castles and earthworks – some of which date back almost 9,000 years – sit alongside shots of the country's natural beauty, showcasing soaring cliff faces, sunken volcanic craters and snaking sand dunes.

Alofi is also the founder of an artistic studio called Al-Mthba that helps support emerging artists, as well as co-founder of Erth Team, a production company that specialises in travel and aerial photography around the area.

With a love of overview, perhaps fittingly, Alofi has now been named the new face of one of Cartier’s most emblematic watches, the Tank.

First created in 1917 by Louis Cartier, the Tank was inspired by the shape of the military vehicle as seen from above.

Its famous rectangular silhouette not only echoes the outline tracks of the armoured vehicle, but it also broke the unspoken rule that watches had to be round. Now more than a century old, its inventive design has stood the test of time, and it is as popular today as when it was first released.

Alofi explained why he was drawn to the Tank watch. “The design breaks the rules classically, yet creatively. I relate with this in many aspects; my art, and my findings. To me, it’s all about the perspective, being creative, appealing and easily understood," he said.

Citing the heritage, storytelling and craftsmanship behind the timepiece, Alofi explained that he was honoured to join hands with Cartier.

“It’s a bond that has brought me closer to history. Digging deeper on design, gems, manufacture and the history of people associated with Cartier is enriching to our relationship. That’s a great bond and friendship to have."