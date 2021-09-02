Armani announces new date for One Night Only Dubai fashion show

The celebration was originally due to take place in November 2020

Dubai - April 27, 2010 - Giorgio Armani duriing a press conference at the hotel of the Armani Hotel in the Burj Khalifa in Dubai April 27, 2010. (Photo by Jeff Topping/The National)

Giorgio Armani has announced the rescheduled date for the One Night Only Dubai event. Jeff Topping / The National

Farah Andrews
Sep 2, 2021

Armani has announced the date of its rescheduled One Night Only Dubai fashion show.

The glamorous event, which marks the 10th anniversary of the Armani hotels in Milan and Dubai, was due to take place in November 2020. However, it was cancelled as a precautionary measure owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The fashion show has now been rescheduled for October 26.

A model walks the runway during the Giorgio Armani Prive Couture Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021/2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2021 in Paris, France. Getty Images

"I am very happy to return to Dubai after 11 years with one of my itinerant One Night Only: an event that was cancelled due to the health emergency and that will coincide with Expo 2020. It will also be an opportunity to celebrate the 10th anniversary of my Armani Hotels," says Giorgio Armani.

In Dubai, the brand has the Armani Hotel Dubai, inside the Burj Khalifa, and a number of stores, including locations at The Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates and Dubai International Airport. It also has the Emporio Armani Caffe at Mall of the Emirates, as well as junior and home stores.

Giorgio Armani won't let the pandemic slow him down: 'I feel I have so much still to do'

"In the very city that will hold Expo 2020, the major event that was also postponed due to Covid-19, Giorgio Armani will host a fashion show to celebrate the [brand's regional] anniversary," the brand said.

"The evening marks a new step of the One Night Only events which, so far, touched some of the most important cities in the world – London in 2006, Tokyo in 2007, Beijing in 2012, Rome and New York in 2013, Paris in 2014."

The cost of Covid testing around the world

Egypt

Dh514 for citizens; Dh865 for tourists

Information can be found through VFS Global.

Jordan

Dh212

Centres include the Speciality Hospital, which now offers drive-through testing.

Cambodia

Dh478

Travel tests are managed by the Ministry of Health and National Institute of Public Health.

Zanzibar

AED 295

Zanzibar Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, located within the Lumumba Secondary School compound.

Abu Dhabi

Dh85

Abu Dhabi’s Seha has test centres throughout the UAE.

UK

From Dh400

Heathrow Airport now offers drive through and clinic-based testing, starting from Dh400 and up to Dh500 for the PCR test.

Student Of The Year 2

Director: Punit Malhotra

Stars: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Pandey, Aditya Seal 

1.5 stars

Our legal columnist

Name: Yousef Al Bahar

Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994

Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

The specs: 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE

Price, base / as tested Dh274,000 (estimate)

Engine 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder

Gearbox  Nine-speed automatic

Power 245hp @ 4,200rpm

Torque 500Nm @ 1,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined 6.4L / 100km

Friday's schedule in Madrid

Men's quarter-finals

Novak Djokivic (1) v Marin Cilic (9) from 2pm UAE time

Roger Federer (4) v Dominic Thiem (5) from 7pm

Stefanos Tsitsipas (8) v Alexander Zverev (3) from 9.30pm

Stan Wawrinka v Rafael Nadal (2) from 11.30pm

Women's semi-finals

Belinda Bencic v Simona Halep (3) from 4.30pm

Sloane Stephens (8) v Kiki Bertens (7) from 10pm

