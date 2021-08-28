Dolce & Gabbana launches dedicated Home Collection: a first look

Since they made their runway debut in 1985, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana have focused on capturing the essence of Italy in their bold, overtly feminine designs.

From their colourful Carretto print and other elements drawn from Sicilian folk tradition, to fruit and flower-laden motifs that convey the spirit of the Mediterranean, to their celebration of Italian values and their love of lace and other adornments that pay tribute to the sultry femininity of Italian women, the design duo capture “Italianity” in its myriad forms.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 A sofa from Dolce & Gabbana's new Home Collection. Photo: Dolce & Gabbana

And now their creative expression of all things Italian is being given new form, with the launch of a dedicated Dolce & Gabbana Home Collection. Given that their clothing and accessories have long been influenced by culture, history and art, it seems fitting that this mindset is now being transposed on to everyday objects.

The new collection, which includes furniture and smaller home accessories, has been developed around four of the brand’s best-known themes: Leo, Zebra, Mediterranean Blue and Carretto, meaning Dolce & Gabbana fans can enjoy the duo’s most recognisable style signatures as part of their daily lives.

Quote The Home Collection is a natural extension of the Dolce & Gabbana world Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana

Described by the brand as “an explosion of colours, emotions, scents”, the range will also be a showcase of Italian craftsmanship. Just as the brand’s clothing collections pay tribute to Italy’s artisans, the Home Collection will include collaborations with some of Venice’s leading craftspeople, including Tessitura Luigi Bevilacqua, Barovier & Toso, Mian, iDogi, Venini, Orsoni, Barbini and Salviati.

Fashion designers Stefano Gabbana, left, and Domenico Dolce. Photo: Stefano Babic

“We have been working on this project for some time,” Dolce and Gabbana say. “The Home Collection is a natural extension of the Dolce & Gabbana world, completes it and further enriches our creative and lifestyle vision.

“Home is the centre of the family, an important value for us that we are happy to explore further with this project. The circumstances we have experienced recently have led us to live the home environment even more intensely and to devote to it the attention that the daily frenzy often makes us lose. It is also for this reason that we have chosen to focus today on this new challenge and bring it to life.”

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

Indian construction workers stranded in Ajman with unpaid dues

Manchester City (0) v Liverpool (3) Uefa Champions League, quarter-final, second leg Where: Etihad Stadium

When: Tuesday, 10.45pm

Live on beIN Sports HD

