Tag Heuer unveils limited-edition 'Super Mario' watch with fitness-tracking features

Hot on the heels of the sale of a pristine Super Mario 64 for a record $1.5 million, Swiss watchmaker Tag Heuer has announced it is getting into the gaming market with the launch of a connected Super Mario watch.

Limited to only 2,000 pieces, the Wear OS-enabled watch features an animated Mario on its face, who will not only greet you in the morning with a cheery salute, but will, according to the brand, become “livelier and more animated the more the wearer is active".

The character will be reactive, with different animations playing when the user reaches 25 per cent, 50 per cent, 75 per cent and 100 per cent of their set fitness goal, as encouragement.

The Wear OS-enabled watch has different 'Super Mario' animations that play as the wearer achieves their fitness goals

Other familiar elements from the popular video game will feature, too, as the Pipe, the Super Star, the Goal Pole and the Super Mushroom emblems all make an appearance.

At 3 o'clock, the Super Mushroom makes the animated Mario grow, while at 6 o'clock, the Pipe allows him to travel fast. At 9 o'clock, meanwhile, the Super Star that makes the beloved character temporarily invincible lights up.

Anyone who reaches 100 per cent of their daily step target will be rewarded with an animation of Mario climbing the Goal Pole, in what Tag describes as "another iconic feature of the video game".

The watch comes with many game features such as an 'M' on the crown and a strap in Super Mario red

Even when the wearer is not being active, he or she can enjoy Super Mario features with a choice of four watch faces.

One features a depiction of Mario’s cap, while another, called the Timekeeping dial, will have "retro elements from the 1985 version of Super Mario Bros with Mario". A third option rotates through different elements of the game.

The watch hardware, too, has been given a Mario makeover. With a 45-millimetre case, the push buttons, bezel and crown are all in Super Mario red, while the crown also sports a large M-for-Mario logo.

The watch will come with two interchangeable straps; one in black leather, and the other in perforated rubber in bright red. Even the travel case is in the familiar red tone.

In addition to the Super Mario features, the watch will operate like any other Wear OS device, giving access to Google Assistant, the calendar and weather, as well as offering fitness tracking and wellness apps.

The new watch is expected to go on sale on Thursday through selected Tag Heuer boutiques and online.

How to come clean about financial infidelity Be honest and transparent: It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with.

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 275hp at 6,600rpm Torque: 353Nm from 1,450-4,700rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Top speed: 250kph Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km On sale: Now Price: Dh146,999

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

THE SPECS Engine: six-litre W12 twin-turbo Transmission: eight-speed dual clutch auto Power: 626bhp Torque: 900Nm Price: Dh940,160 (plus VAT) On sale: Q1 2020

Key products and UAE prices iPhone XS

The biog Born: Kuwait in 1986

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

