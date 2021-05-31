What to see and do at Index 2021: from zero-waste furniture to underwater photography

The three-day interior design trade show has kicked off with a slew of activities and installations

Index, the international interior design trade show, will take place between May 31 and June 2 at Dubai World Trade Centre. Courtesy Index

Janice Rodrigues
May 31, 2021

Whether you’re well-versed with the art and design scene or looking to learn something new, it appears that Index, the interior design trade show, has something for everyone.

The three-day event kicked off on Monday at Dubai World Trade Centre and will continue until June 2. This year marks the 30th season of the trade show, as well as the first in-person interiors event held in the city since 2019.

Designed to connect professionals in the industry, the fair offers insights on trends as well as access to seminars, new products and exhibits.

Thinking of checking it out yourself? Here are some activities to take note of.

Rethink – A 'Material' Experience

Colab, a material library in Dubai Design District, will exhibit an experiential space called Rethink. It will feature 150 creative materials with the aim of “educating and inspiring” the design community to expand their options. The aim of Rethink is to highlight ways of working with new and existing materials with a focus on sustainability and cutting down waste.

Products that celebrate UAE culture with Tanween by Tashkeel

This exhibit aims to celebrate local design by featuring products that are unique to the cultures and traditions of the UAE and the wider region – from the dhow builders of South Asia to Al Sadu weavers in Abu Dhabi. Tanween will present products that are both innovative and functional, while also merging ancient designs, styles and techniques.

The Index Design Talks

Design leaders will share insights into key issues faced by the industry in this challenging time. Courtesy Index

Throughout the trade show, 50 expert speakers will be sharing insights on the industry and its trends and challenges. Chaired by Esra Lemmens, design strategist and global design consultant, there will be 15 sessions taking place over three days. Some top speakers include Paul Bishop, Pallavi Dean, Kevin McLachlan, Andy Shaw and Kate Instone.

Zero Waste furniture

Zero-waste furniture inspired by sand dunes. Courtesy Index 

Visitors at Index 2021 will be able to explore a zero-waste exhibit by the University of Sharjah's College of Fine Art and Design. Check out furniture pieces created with recycled materials collected by students, in collaboration with Bee'ah waste management company. The pieces are inspired by the local sand dunes of the Emirates and showcase how waste can be repurposed into everyday items.

Ethereal underwater photography by Christy Lee Rogers, presented by A Gallery

A design by Christy Lee Rogers who uses water as an artistic source. Courtesy Index

A Gallery will showcase contemporary photography and film by award-winning visual artist Christy Lee Rogers. Rogers has been commissioned by brands such as Apple and Lavazza in the past, and is considered one of the most prominent underwater photographers of our time.

Moog, a new brand by 'resin queen' Dina Khataan

A piece from Moog, the furniture brand launched by Dina Khataan. Courtesy Index

Dina Khataan, known for her bold and dramatic work with resin, will be launching her new brand Moog at the trade show. The artistic design house celebrates "masterpieces that communicate", with visitors able to preview the furniture pieces on site.

A show by the Funun Arts Creativity Hub

The 'Ocean' series showcases shades inspired by the Arabian seas. Courtesy Index

The UAE art community has created an immersive experience, inviting visitors to meet its creatives and explore abstract modern art, photographs, wall art, sculptures and paintings. The platform will also launch its Ocean series, showcasing shades inspired by the Arabian oceans, while artists from the non-profit will also be creating live paintings during the show.

Check out a stylish majlis

Furniture brand Sahzade Sedir will bring back the tradition of a very specific form and style of majlis. Courtesy Index

The majlis has long been a symbol of Middle Eastern culture, and interior brand Sahzade Sedir will pay tribute to the tradition with a very specific style. Commonly referred to as “Sark Kosesi”, this majlis features local and natural motifs and a combination of modern and traditional designs, in a setting adaptable for modern homes, workspaces and public facilities.

Index takes place from Monday to Tuesday from 11am-7pm; and on Wednesday from 11am-5pm; entry is free but online pre-registration is required; indexexhibition.com

Updated: May 31st 2021, 9:56 AM
ALL THE RESULTS

Bantamweight

Siyovush Gulmomdov (TJK) bt Rey Nacionales (PHI) by decision.

Lightweight

Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) bt Hussein Fakhir Abed (SYR) by submission.

Catch 74kg

Omar Hussein (JOR) bt Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) by decision.

Strawweight (Female)

Seo Ye-dam (KOR) bt Weronika Zygmunt (POL) by decision.

Featherweight

Kaan Ofli (TUR) bt Walid Laidi (ALG) by TKO.

Lightweight

Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) bt Leandro Martins (BRA) by TKO.

Welterweight

Ahmad Labban (LEB) bt Sofiane Benchohra (ALG) by TKO.

Bantamweight

Jaures Dea (CAM) v Nawras Abzakh (JOR) no contest.

Lightweight

Mohammed Yahya (UAE) bt Glen Ranillo (PHI) by TKO round 1.

Lightweight

Alan Omer (GER) bt Aidan Aguilera (AUS) by TKO round 1.

Welterweight

Mounir Lazzez (TUN) bt Sasha Palatkinov (HKG) by TKO round 1.

Featherweight title bout

Romando Dy (PHI) v Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) by KO round 1.

EDITOR'S PICKS