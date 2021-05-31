What to see and do at Index 2021: from zero-waste furniture to underwater photography

Whether you’re well-versed with the art and design scene or looking to learn something new, it appears that Index, the interior design trade show, has something for everyone.

The three-day event kicked off on Monday at Dubai World Trade Centre and will continue until June 2. This year marks the 30th season of the trade show, as well as the first in-person interiors event held in the city since 2019.

Designed to connect professionals in the industry, the fair offers insights on trends as well as access to seminars, new products and exhibits.

Thinking of checking it out yourself? Here are some activities to take note of.

Rethink – A 'Material' Experience

Colab, a material library in Dubai Design District, will exhibit an experiential space called Rethink. It will feature 150 creative materials with the aim of “educating and inspiring” the design community to expand their options. The aim of Rethink is to highlight ways of working with new and existing materials with a focus on sustainability and cutting down waste.

Products that celebrate UAE culture with Tanween by Tashkeel

This exhibit aims to celebrate local design by featuring products that are unique to the cultures and traditions of the UAE and the wider region – from the dhow builders of South Asia to Al Sadu weavers in Abu Dhabi. Tanween will present products that are both innovative and functional, while also merging ancient designs, styles and techniques.

The Index Design Talks

Design leaders will share insights into key issues faced by the industry in this challenging time. Courtesy Index

Throughout the trade show, 50 expert speakers will be sharing insights on the industry and its trends and challenges. Chaired by Esra Lemmens, design strategist and global design consultant, there will be 15 sessions taking place over three days. Some top speakers include Paul Bishop, Pallavi Dean, Kevin McLachlan, Andy Shaw and Kate Instone.

Zero Waste furniture

Zero-waste furniture inspired by sand dunes. Courtesy Index

Visitors at Index 2021 will be able to explore a zero-waste exhibit by the University of Sharjah's College of Fine Art and Design. Check out furniture pieces created with recycled materials collected by students, in collaboration with Bee'ah waste management company. The pieces are inspired by the local sand dunes of the Emirates and showcase how waste can be repurposed into everyday items.

Ethereal underwater photography by Christy Lee Rogers, presented by A Gallery

A design by Christy Lee Rogers who uses water as an artistic source. Courtesy Index

A Gallery will showcase contemporary photography and film by award-winning visual artist Christy Lee Rogers. Rogers has been commissioned by brands such as Apple and Lavazza in the past, and is considered one of the most prominent underwater photographers of our time.

Moog, a new brand by 'resin queen' Dina Khataan

A piece from Moog, the furniture brand launched by Dina Khataan. Courtesy Index

Dina Khataan, known for her bold and dramatic work with resin, will be launching her new brand Moog at the trade show. The artistic design house celebrates "masterpieces that communicate", with visitors able to preview the furniture pieces on site.

A show by the Funun Arts Creativity Hub

The 'Ocean' series showcases shades inspired by the Arabian seas. Courtesy Index

The UAE art community has created an immersive experience, inviting visitors to meet its creatives and explore abstract modern art, photographs, wall art, sculptures and paintings. The platform will also launch its Ocean series, showcasing shades inspired by the Arabian oceans, while artists from the non-profit will also be creating live paintings during the show.

Check out a stylish majlis

Furniture brand Sahzade Sedir will bring back the tradition of a very specific form and style of majlis. Courtesy Index

The majlis has long been a symbol of Middle Eastern culture, and interior brand Sahzade Sedir will pay tribute to the tradition with a very specific style. Commonly referred to as “Sark Kosesi”, this majlis features local and natural motifs and a combination of modern and traditional designs, in a setting adaptable for modern homes, workspaces and public facilities.

Index takes place from Monday to Tuesday from 11am-7pm; and on Wednesday from 11am-5pm; entry is free but online pre-registration is required; indexexhibition.com

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

ALL THE RESULTS Bantamweight Siyovush Gulmomdov (TJK) bt Rey Nacionales (PHI) by decision. Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) bt Hussein Fakhir Abed (SYR) by submission. Catch 74kg Omar Hussein (JOR) bt Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) by decision. Strawweight (Female) Seo Ye-dam (KOR) bt Weronika Zygmunt (POL) by decision. Featherweight Kaan Ofli (TUR) bt Walid Laidi (ALG) by TKO. Lightweight Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) bt Leandro Martins (BRA) by TKO. Welterweight Ahmad Labban (LEB) bt Sofiane Benchohra (ALG) by TKO. Bantamweight Jaures Dea (CAM) v Nawras Abzakh (JOR) no contest. Lightweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) bt Glen Ranillo (PHI) by TKO round 1. Lightweight Alan Omer (GER) bt Aidan Aguilera (AUS) by TKO round 1. Welterweight Mounir Lazzez (TUN) bt Sasha Palatkinov (HKG) by TKO round 1. Featherweight title bout Romando Dy (PHI) v Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) by KO round 1.

Dubai World Cup Carnival card 6.30pm: UAE 1000 Guineas Trial Conditions (TB) US$100,000 (Dirt) 1,400m 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (Turf) 1,000m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,900m 8.15pm: Meydan Challenge Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m 8.50pm: Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m 9.25pm: Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections 6.30pm: Final Song 7.05pm: Pocket Dynamo 7.40pm: Dubai Icon 8.15pm: Dubai Legacy 8.50pm: Drafted 9.25pm: Lucius Tiberius

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un shake hands ahead of one-on-one discussion

US and North Korean teams sit down for bilateral summit

Kim: “I believe this is a good prelude for peace."

Trump: “We will solve it, we will be successful.” All times UTC+4

DMZ facts The DMZ was created as a buffer after the 1950-53 Korean War.

It runs 248 kilometers across the Korean Peninsula and is 4km wide.

The zone is jointly overseen by the US-led United Nations Command and North Korea.

It is littered with an estimated 2 million mines, tank traps, razor wire fences and guard posts.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un met at a building in Panmunjom, where an armistice was signed to stop the Korean War.

Panmunjom is 52km north of the Korean capital Seoul and 147km south of Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital.

Former US president Bill Clinton visited Panmunjom in 1993, while Ronald Reagan visited the DMZ in 1983, George W. Bush in 2002 and Barack Obama visited a nearby military camp in 2012.

Mr Trump planned to visit in November 2017, but heavy fog that prevented his helicopter from landing.

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

The Equaliser 2 Director Antoine Fuqua Starring: Denzel Washington, Bill Pullman, Melissa Leo, Ashton Sanders Three stars

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: CVT Power: 170bhp Torque: 220Nm Price: Dh98,900

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

Countdown to Zero exhibition will show how disease can be beaten Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease, an international multimedia exhibition created by the American Museum of National History in collaboration with The Carter Center, will open in Abu Dhabi a month before Reaching the Last Mile. Opening on October 15 and running until November 15, the free exhibition opens at The Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island, and has already been seen at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Studying addiction This month, Dubai Medical College launched the Middle East’s first master's programme in addiction science. Together with the Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation, the college offers a two-year master’s course as well as a one-year diploma in the same subject. The move was announced earlier this year and is part of a new drive to combat drug abuse and increase the region’s capacity for treating drug addiction.

RedCrow Intelligence Company Profile Started: 2016 Founders: Hussein Nasser Eddin, Laila Akel, Tayeb Akel Based: Ramallah, Palestine Sector: Technology, Security # of staff: 13 Investment: $745,000 Investors: Palestine’s Ibtikar Fund, Abu Dhabi’s Gothams and angel investors

Freezer tips Always make sure food is completely cool before freezing.

If you’re cooking in large batches, divide into either family-sized or individual portions to freeze.

Ensure the food is well wrapped in foil or cling film. Even better, store in fully sealable, labelled containers or zip-lock freezer bags.

The easiest and safest way to defrost items such as the stews and sauces mentioned is to do so in the fridge for several hours or overnight.

