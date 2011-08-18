Avoid clogged drains, and expensive repairs, in a few simple steps

Smelly drains and plug holes can be a real pain, particularly in the hotter months of the year. But if you treat your drains with care and tackle blockages when they first occur, you can avoid paying for expensive plumber visits.

It's easy to minimise the risk of drain problems by avoiding blockages in the first place. We're all guilty of lazily flushing stuff down the plug hole and toilet without a second thought, but it does more damage than you'd think. Here's what not to flush into your drains.

Cooking oils and fat

Fat is the major culprit in drain blockages, both in your household pipes and outside in the drains and public sewer systems.

When you wash up by hand or use a dishwasher, it's inevitable that some greasy cooking oils will be washed down the pipes in the process, but you can minimise the damage by wiping heavily soiled plates and pans with paper towels first to absorb the majority of the oil. Dispose of the paper towels along with your usual household waste.

It's a myth that it's safe to rinse melted, hot fat down the plug hole. Even if it's in liquid form, it will congeal and harden in the cold pipes and cause blockages.

Food waste

Lumps of solid food often end up in the kitchen sink, but, while it's a thoroughly unpleasant task, it's much safer to pick out that stray pasta shell or escaped bean with your fingers and put it in the bin than to wash it down the pipes, where it could get stuck with other debris and form a serious blockage that's hard to shift. Shaking breadcrumbs into the sink may not seem like a big deal, but bread forms a gluey, gooey plug when mixed with water, so chuck crumbs out of the window or in to the bin instead.

Hair

We all shed hair, which often accumulates in the shower when we wash. A few strands slip down unnoticed every day to form a tangled ball of hair and soap scum - a serious blockage that is difficult to tackle. Avoid problems by brushing your hair before you wash it (any loose hairs will gather on the brush, then you can throw them in the bin) and fit a small mesh plug hole cover in your shower basin.

Check out the stainless steel and silicone OXO Good Grips Shower/Tub Drain Protector, US$6.97 (Dh26) at www.amazon.com. It has a dome-like shape that fits both flat and pop-up plugs, and three suction cups to keep it firmly in place.

Nappies, plastic bags, sanitary items

Let's not go in to detail, but the only thing you should be flushing down the toilet apart from the obvious is toilet paper. Everything else should be wrapped up and disposed of along with your household rubbish.

If you do end up with a blocked drain, it might be easier and cheaper to treat it yourself - as long as the problem has not become too serious.

Start by removing the plug and, if you can, unscrew the plug hole covering. Use a specialist tool to remove any hair or debris that's within reach - try the Turbo Snake drain hair remover, $4.85 (Dh18) at www.amazon.com. Its flexible, narrow head is designed to slide down the plug hole and hook on to debris so you can pull it up easily. Put anything you extract into the bin.

If this doesn't solve the problem, buy a strong chemical solution such as Liquid-Plumr Clog Remover, US$4.97 (Dh18) at www.amazon.com. It's a foaming cleaner (safe for all pipe types and septic systems) that should dissolve hair and gunk. Follow the instructions on the bottle carefully and flush it through after use with plenty of hot water.

If this still doesn't do the trick and the problems persist, you might need to use a plunger to shift the clog. Check out the Mini Pro sink and drain plunger from ABC Products, US$6.87 (Dh25) at www.amazon.com. It's powerful but doesn't take up too much storage space.

Plunging only works if you block off any other ways the air can escape, so block the overflow outlet and any adjacent plug holes with a damp cloth or duct tape.

If you need to unblock an outdoor drain, wear heavy-duty rubber gloves, a mask and goggles - it is not a pleasant job.

Put your gloved arm inside two thick bin liners and reach down in to the drain to try to feel the blockage. It might be leaves or easy-to-reach debris that has fallen through the grill and you might be able to shift it by hand.

If that doesn't work and the problem is farther along the pipes, buy a set of drain rods (available from all good hardware and DIY shops). They screw together like tent poles to form one long tool and come with various attachments.

Wearing gloves, mask and goggles, gently feed the rods down inside the drain until you can feel the blockage. Twist and pull back, or twist and push forward to loosen the clog until water flows freely again. Remove any debris and bin it.

Call a professional drain-cleaning company if you have a serious problem, or if you've tried to fix the issue yourself and the problem persists.



Warning signs

Bad drainage Water is slow to drain from basins, the shower or bath

Smell A sulphurous odour emanates from your plug hole - an unpleasant smell that's a bit like rotten eggs

High water When you've emptied a basin or bath, water doesn't ever completely disappear. Instead, you can see it sitting in the pipe just beneath the plug hole

Inefficiency Flushing the toilet is difficult - waste water sits in the pan and does not flow out

Overflow An outside drain is overflowing, flooding the surrounding area



THE DRAFT The final phase of player recruitment for the T10 League has taken place, with UAE and Indian players being drafted to each of the eight teams. Bengal Tigers

UAE players: Chirag Suri, Mohammed Usman

Indian: Zaheer Khan Karachians

UAE players: Ahmed Raza, Ghulam Shabber

Indian: Pravin Tambe Kerala Kings

UAE players: Mohammed Naveed, Abdul Shakoor

Indian: RS Sodhi Maratha Arabians

UAE players: Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat

Indian: S Badrinath Northern Warriors

UAE players: Imran Haider, Rahul Bhatia

Indian: Amitoze Singh Pakhtoons

UAE players: Hafiz Kaleem, Sheer Walli

Indian: RP Singh Punjabi Legends

UAE players: Shaiman Anwar, Sandy Singh

Indian: Praveen Kumar Rajputs

UAE players: Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed

Indian: Munaf Patel

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Strait of Hormuz Fujairah is a crucial hub for fuel storage and is just outside the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route linking Middle East oil producers to markets in Asia, Europe, North America and beyond. The strait is 33 km wide at its narrowest point, but the shipping lane is just three km wide in either direction. Almost a fifth of oil consumed across the world passes through the strait. Iran has repeatedly threatened to close the strait, a move that would risk inviting geopolitical and economic turmoil. Last month, Iran issued a new warning that it would block the strait, if it was prevented from using the waterway following a US decision to end exemptions from sanctions for major Iranian oil importers.

Adele: The Stories Behind The Songs

Caroline Sullivan

Carlton Books

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

In numbers - Number of children under five will fall from 681 million in 2017 to 401m in 2100 - Over-80s will rise from 141m in 2017 to 866m in 2100 - Nigeria will become the world’s second most populous country with 791m by 2100, behind India - China will fall dramatically from a peak of 2.4 billion in 2024 to 732 million by 2100 - an average of 2.1 children per woman is required to sustain population growth

Take Me Apart Kelela (Warp)

TOURNAMENT INFO Opening fixtures:

Friday, Oct 5

8pm: Kabul Zwanan v Paktia Panthers Saturday, Oct 6

4pm: Nangarhar Leopards v Kandahar Knights

8pm: Kabul Zwanan v Balkh Legends Tickets

Tickets can be bought online at https://www.q-tickets.com/apl/eventlist and at the ticket office at the stadium. TV info

The tournament will be broadcast live in the UAE on OSN Sports.

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Tuesday (UAE kick-off times) Leicester City v Brighton (9pm) Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United (11.15pm) Wednesday Manchester United v Sheffield United (9pm) Newcastle United v Aston Villa (9pm) Norwich City v Everton (9pm) Wolves v Bournemouth (9pm) Liverpool v Crystal Palace (11.15pm) Thursday Burnley v Watford (9pm) Southampton v Arsenal (9pm) Chelsea v Manchester City (11.15pm)

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Power: 650hp at 6,750rpm Torque: 800Nm from 2,500-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Fuel consumption: 11.12L/100km Price: From Dh796,600 On sale: now

MATCH INFO UAE Division 1 Abu Dhabi Harlequins 12-24 Abu Dhabi Saracens

HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX RESULT 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 1:39:46.713

2. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari +00:00.908

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-GP 00:12.462

4. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-GP 00:12.885

5. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing 00:13.276

6. Fernando Alonso, McLaren 01:11.223

7. Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso 1 lap

8. Sergio Perez, Force India 1 lap

9. Esteban Ocon, Force India 1 lap

10. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren 1 lap

11. Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso 1 lap

12. Jolyon Palmer, Renault 1 lap

13. Kevin Magnussen, Haas 1 lap

14. Lance Stroll, Williams 1 lap

15. Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber 2 laps

16. Marcus Ericsson, Sauber 2 laps

17r. Nico Huelkenberg, Renault 3 laps

r. Paul Di Resta, Williams 10 laps

r. Romain Grosjean, Haas 50 laps

r. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing 70 laps

Founder: Ayman Badawi Date started: Test product September 2016, paid launch January 2017 Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Software Size: Seven employees Funding: $170,000 in angel investment Funders: friends

The specs: Fenyr SuperSport Price, base: Dh5.1 million Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 800hp @ 7,100pm Torque: 980Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 13.5L / 100km

