Dubai Home Festival to offer big discounts on furniture from Sunday

Dubai Home Festival is back. The annual shopping extravaganza, now in its third iteration, is taking place from Sunday until September 30, offering UAE residents the opportunity to pick up a bevy of bargains across home stores in malls and locations across the city, including Dragon Mart, City Centre Mirdif, Ibn Batutta Mall, Mall of the Emirates and Nakheel Mall.

More high-end brands such as Chattels & More, Interiors, West Elm, The One, Pottery Barn and Williams Sonoma are participating, as well as affordable stores such as Home Centre, Home Box, Ace, Jysk and Homes R Us, with discounts on a range of furniture, appliances and accessories.

Take a look through the photo gallery above to see some of the discounted products that will be on offer next week.

There will also be raffles to take part in, as well as prizes up for grabs. This includes home makeovers and Dh250,000.

Read more 5 ethical homeware brands to consider for your next furniture buys

“It’s great to welcome back another edition of the Dubai Home Festival, which is now in its third year and firmly established as one of the highlights on the city’s annual calendar of events,” said Ahmed Al Khaja, chief executive of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment.

“The festival is the ideal opportunity for residents and visitors to discover the great homeware brands and stores that are a key part of Dubai's retail landscape.”

Pottery Barn will be participating in this year's Dubai Home Festival

As temperatures begin to drop, UAE residents will be wanting to revamp their outdoor spaces so they can enjoy cooler weather, and so shoppers can expect to find big discounts on garden furniture and accessories.

Sales aren’t exclusive to furnishings, either, as there will also be flash sales on laundry appliances, kitchenware, smart home technology and more.

“The festival will provide inspiration for every room in the house, from adding key, on-trend accessories to remodelling the entire home through the addition of statement furniture pieces, new colour schemes and more,” said Al Khaja.

Also running as part of the festival will be a series of expert-led masterclasses and events where enthusiasts can pick up interior design tips and tricks.

