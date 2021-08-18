'Sparking Joy': the trailer for Marie Kondo’s new Netflix series is released

Marie Kondo has already proven that she’s an old hand when it comes to transforming people’s homes, with her hit show Tidying Up With Marie Kondo, which was released nearly three years ago.
And the organisational role model is all set to make a grand return with new Netflix series Sparking Joy, the trailer for which has been released.
The three-episode series, which will be released on August 31, features Kondo visiting and tidying up three businesses, thus helping its employees to organise their workplaces.
“In this reality series, Marie Kondo brings her joyful tidying tactics to people struggling to balance work and home life – and shares her own world,” reads the description of the coming show.
The businesses chosen appear to be a gardening centre, coffee shop and a church.
“I want to help people find joy not just by tidying their homes … but in every area of their lives,” Kondo is seen telling participants in the trailer.
“Decide what kind of life you would like to lead. You are important.”
It looks like it’s going to be an orderly and emotional journey. “Learning more and more about myself, it’s a bit overwhelming,” is how one participant puts it.
Kondo is known for having created an empire based on her style of organisation, called the KonMari Method. The method hinges on the premise that people should only keep things that “spark joy” within their homes. It led to a spike in charity shop donations in the US after the release Tidying Up with Marie Kondo in 2019.
Despite becoming a household name for her organising adventures – she even launched an online store in 2019 – Kondo has since admitted that she gave up on "perfectionism a long time ago”.
“I used to be a perfectionist, but it became difficult to maintain that standard after having my children," she said in an interview with People. "So much was out of my control. I hope my openness on the subject will help others to ease up on impossible standards.”
Kondo is a mum to three children with husband Takumi Kawahara. She has two daughters, Satsuki and Miko, as well as a baby boy born in April.
She announced the birth on social media. "It’s a boy! I am over the moon welcoming this bundle of joy into our family. We are all doing well. Now comes the fun part – spending this special time with our little guy.”
2018 Shoplifters, Hirokazu Kore-eda
2017 The Square, Ruben Ostlund
2016 I, Daniel Blake, Ken Loach
2015 Dheepan, Jacques Audiard
2014 Winter Sleep (Kış Uykusu), Nuri Bilge Ceylan
2013 Blue is the Warmest Colour (La Vie d'Adèle: Chapitres 1 et 2), Abdellatif Kechiche, Adele Exarchopoulos and Lea Seydoux
2012 Amour, Michael Haneke
2011 The Tree of Life, Terrence Malick
2010 Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives (Lung Bunmi Raluek Chat), Apichatpong Weerasethakul
2009 The White Ribbon (Eine deutsche Kindergeschichte), Michael Haneke
2008 The Class (Entre les murs), Laurent Cantet
This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.
Hotel Silence
Auður Ava Ólafsdóttir
Pushkin Press
