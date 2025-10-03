Abu Dhabi penthouse with private cinema sells for Dh200 million

A penthouse in an off-plan residential project in Abu Dhabi has sold for Dh200 million ($54 million), making it one of the most expensive properties in the emirate. Sotheby's International Realty, which initiated the sale, said the deal “sets a new benchmark for luxury living in the capital”.

Spread across 1,323 square metres, the five-bedroom penthouse is part of the luxury Four Seasons Private Residences development on Saadiyat Island, scheduled to be completed in 2029.

Serviced by two lifts, the penthouse also has amenities such as a private cinema, a chef's kitchen, an office lounge and a fitness studio and spa.

The transaction marks the first foray of the real estate arm of Sotheby's into Abu Dhabi. Calling it a “milestone sale”, Leigh Borg, managing director of Abu Dhabi Sotheby's International Realty, says it “demonstrates the strength of Abu Dhabi's luxury market and the appetite among discerning global buyers for prestigious, world-class residences”.

A rendering of the penthouse's living room. Photo: Sotheby's International Realty

Four Seasons Private Residences is located on a pristine stretch of Saadiyat Beach and is being built by Abu Dhabi developer Alain. The architect is Killa Design, the award-winning firm behind major UAE projects including Museum of the Future, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab and The Address Beach Resort.

“Set within 400 metres of beachfront and 470 metres of uninterrupted golf course frontage, this enclave offers an unmatched duality of views, privacy and privilege,” Killa Design says on its website, adding that the property's design was inspired by “fluid geometry”.

The development offers private beach access and golfing. Photo: Sotheby's International Realty

“The master plan responds to the land rather than imposing upon it. Every residence is carefully placed to celebrate dual perspectives, some oriented towards the turquoise serenity of the Gulf, others overlooking the lush fairways of a championship golf course, with homes that will offer shaded terraces, deep overhangs and cooling courtyards” for natural ventilation, the company said.

Residences will feature double-height lounges and sculptural staircases as well as infinity pools, water features and reflection ponds.

Meanwhile, shared amenities will include a cigar lounge, meeting rooms, a theatre, a multi-use tennis court with a pavilion, a padel court, a golf simulation room as well as a children's play area and pet grooming facilities.

Homes in the waterfront Four Seasons development will further feature infinity pools and reflection ponds. Photo: Sotheby's International Realty

“After witnessing Dubai’s tremendous growth in recent years, Abu Dhabi is primed to step into the spotlight,” said George Azar, chairman and chief executive of Sotheby’s International Realty in the UAE, UK and Saudi Arabia. “The city combines visionary government planning with world-class infrastructure, sustainability and culture.”

In July, Abu Dhabi developer Aldar sold an eight-bedroom ultra-luxury mansion for Dh400 million ($109 million), which it claimed was the most expensive home ever sold in the emirate.

Located within the beachfront project Faya Al Saadiyat, the mansion spans 6,561 square metres, and comprises a private car gallery, a golf simulator and an in-house cinema, as well as wellness and fitness suites. It also offers direct access to a beach.

