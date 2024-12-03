Pet gift guide for animal lovers, cats, dogs and more furry friends this holiday season

Finding the perfect holiday gifts for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/pets/" target="_blank">pets</a> and their owners is a fun way to show love and appreciation for the furry, feathered or scaly members of the family. Whether you’re shopping for cats, dogs, small animals or the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/animal-instinct-the-mental-and-physical-benefits-of-owning-a-pet-1.848836" target="_blank">humans who adore them</a>, there’s something for everyone on this list. From cosy sweatshirts for pet lovers to engaging toys and accessories for their companions, these thoughtful presents aim to spread joy. Here are some gifts to consider to celebrate the bond between pets and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/science/why-more-couples-are-choosing-pets-over-children-and-the-impact-it-could-have-on-their-health-1.763518" target="_blank">their parents</a> with presents that bring comfort, fun and practicality to all. For those with curious felines, a window perch helps provide a nice shelter for cats to sleep under the sun while also ensuring they stay safe inside. Suction cups instead of cords make it easier for cats to move around without being tangled or restricted, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience. The window bed can hold up to 18kg. Celebrate 12 days of Catmas with an advent calendar for felines that includes surprise treats and toys. Dubai pet-sitting company Mau and Me put out the yearly calendar with 12 gifts inside, which include things such as a festive hat and interactive toys. Each purchase also supports the spaying or neutering of one stray cat in the emirate. As a bonus, the back of the calendar also doubles as a cat scratching board. Raised food bowls are becoming more popular as some owners believe they make eating and drinking water easier, especially for older cats or those who may have issues with arthritis. They can also potentially help with digestion by reducing the strain on a cat's neck and joints, allowing them to eat in a more natural, comfortable position. Most cats enjoy seclusion and a felt cat house is a perfect hideaway. The enclosed space offers a sense of security and helps cats maintain their body heat, which is helpful in colder environments, such as a room with the AC blasted. Stylish and functional, this cat bed is a cosy addition that your feline friend will love curling up in. Crinkle toys are popular with dogs as they provide a sense of comfort and mental stimulation, making this holiday-themed option one that canines will enjoy. The sound also imitates the rustling of leaves, which may resemble the sounds of prey, triggering a hunting instinct. Fetch is a favourite activity for many dogs as it taps into their natural chasing instincts. Skipdawg’s original ball launcher is sure to help a canine get in some fitness. It has a special ultra grip that allows for an increase in range and speed of throw. It also comes in handy when it comes to picking up a ball that may be covered in mud or dirt. Ideal for small to medium dogs or larger dogs with supervised play, the interactive toy combines a dog nail scratchboard, a dog scratch pad for nails and slow-feeder dog bowls. Canines can be rewarded with treats by learning how to lift the lid to get treats and then by learning how to press the lid to release them. As they get used to this, dogs will also have their nails filed by the file. Plush toys provide a comforting texture that dogs can cuddle with, satisfying their instinct to nurture and carry objects in their mouths. These toys are also perfect for calming anxious pups during stressful moments, such as thunderstorms, by offering a soothing presence. Lightweight and soft, they are gentle on a dog’s teeth and gums, making them suitable for dogs of all sizes and ages. With festive designs, these toys are a thoughtful way to keep your canine entertained and comforted during the holiday season. The Trixie sea grass climbing mat is an ideal gift for birds and small pets, because it encourages natural behaviours such as climbing, chewing and exploring and keeps them mentally stimulated and physically active. Made from natural sea grass, it’s safe for nibbling and helps satisfy their instinct to chew, making it a thoughtful and beneficial addition to their habitat. The hamster ball is a fantastic gift for small pets, providing them with a safe and fun way to exercise and explore their environment. Designed to promote physical activity, it helps keep pets healthy and reduces boredom by allowing them to roam freely while staying contained. Easy to use and available in sizes medium and large, it’s perfect for hamsters and other small pets, ensuring they stay active, entertained and happy. This Ikea doormat makes an excellent gift because it’s both practical and personal, blending functionality with a touch of charm that cat lovers will appreciate. It keeps floors clean while doubling as a playful statement piece that celebrates their love for their feline companions – making it a thoughtful and unique addition to their home. The 2010 novel,<i> A Dog's Purpose,</i> is a heart-warming story that follows a dog as he is reincarnated several times, searching for his true purpose through his relationships with various owners. A <i>New York Times</i> bestseller for 49 weeks and adapted into a film in 2017, this uplifting story celebrates love, loyalty and companionship, making it a perfect Christmas gift for animal lovers. The sweatshirt is a thoughtful and fun gift for cat lovers because it lets them proudly express their love for their feline companions in a cosy and stylish way. Good for lounging at home with cats or running errands, this sweatshirt is both practical and meaningful. It has a playful design that adds a personal touch that any cat parent would appreciate during the holiday season.