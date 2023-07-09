Inside Titanic director James Cameron's $33 million California ranch

Acclaimed filmmaker James Cameron has listed his 40-hectare ranch on the west coast of California for $33 million.

Set within the Hollister Ranch, a gated community, which is also home to many notable owners, the expansive property comprises a main estate home with swimming pool and tennis court, guesthouse, two barns, equestrian facilities and ranch office. It is regarded as one of the most private and secure compounds on the coast of southern California, according to Forbes Global Properties, which has listed the property.

Offering breathtaking views of the ocean and islands, the ranch also features wide pastures, horse stalls, trails, gardens and a private well. Other community facilities include a theatre and a spacious gym.

It is also steps away from Hollister Ranch Shoreline Preserve, known for its world-class surfing waves, fishing, diving, paddling, beach combing and other ocean-related activities.

The living room. Photo: Blake Bronstad

The principal residence is a landscaped, 8,000 square foot architectural wood and glass home which consists of five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. In addition to two executive offices, there is an exercise room, media room and games room. Residents can enjoy stunning ocean vistas while relaxing around the luxurious lagoon style pool and spa.

The ocean view room provides indoor/outdoor living while its vaulted ceilings and a robust stone fireplace make it ideal for entertaining on a grand scale.

Cameron wrote Avatar and its sequel in an upstairs office taking inspiration from the ocean views, according to Architecture Digest.

A panoramic view of the expansive property. Photo: Blake Bronstad

The kitchen and dining room combine form and function, with custom lighting and cabinetry while offering expansive views of the ranch estate, including the vegetable garden and tennis court.

Privately located on a rise above the principal residence is an ocean view guesthouse with its own terrace, drought tolerant landscape, driveway and parking area. The guest house overlooks the entire estate as well as white-water views of Drake’s Beach.

There are two barns, one of which has equestrian facilities. The 24,000 square foot equestrian barn includes nearby paddocks, a workshop and other maintenance facilities. In addition to the large barn, there is a 4,795 square foot equestrian centre next to the ranch offices, with caretaker’s quarters, including four apartments that feature six bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Cameron purchased the ranch "to find a more rural, agricultural property," according to The Wall Street Journal.

“As you drive along that coastal road, the cares of the world go away,” he told the newspaper.

After buying the house for $4.37 million in 1999, Cameron and his wife Suzy Amis spent years renovating and remodelling the space.

“The previous owner had a lot of marble,” the director said. “We brought it back down to something that felt connected to the land.”