Jordan's World Cup journey puts Zalatimo Brothers sweets in the global spotlight

Jordan's debut Fifa World Cup campaign may have come to an end, but one of its sweetest memories unfolded away from the pitch.

After the team's final match against Argentina on Sunday, the players departed the dressing room with a thank-you note, gifts and boxes of traditional Arabic sweets, including an assortment of pistachio and walnut baklava, for staff. They also did this after their group match against Algeria in California on June 23.

The gesture, shared by Fifa on social media, was praised by fans as an example of Jordanian hospitality and sportsmanship.

The sweets were supplied by Zalatimo Brothers, one of Jordan's best-known confectioners. The family's history of making Arabic sweets dates back to Jerusalem in 1860.

Today, different branches of the family operate independently. Zalatimo Brothers was established in Jordan in 1996 by Mohammed Wael Zalatimo, while another branch of the family runs Zalatimo Sweets.

"I was extremely happy and proud, especially when I started receiving [the post] from a lot of our friends and customers, showing that it went viral," says Zalatimo Brothers chief executive Ahmad Wael Zalatimo.

He adds that he is proud that the Jordanian football team were able to help showcase their sweets as a "true and proud symbol of both Jordanian and Palestinian history and heritage".

Today, Zalatimo Brothers produces a range of traditional Arabic desserts, including its signature muttabbaq, alongside baklava, maamoul, borma, ghriebeh, barazek, kunafa and chocolates.

The company has grown steadily over the past three decades and now operates branches across Jordan, remaining family-owned with recipes passed down through generations. Its reach has also extended to the UAE through a seasonal outlet at Dubai's Global Village.

Customers can order select Zalatimo Brothers products online for delivery across the US, Europe and the Middle East, bringing a taste of home to those living abroad.

The brand has become a familiar sight in Jordan, particularly during Eid, weddings and graduation ceremonies, with its signature gift boxes often shared to mark special occasions. Its appearance at the World Cup has introduced the company to another audience, as football fans around the world caught a glimpse of one of Jordan's best-known sweet makers.