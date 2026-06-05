Review: Zuma Abu Dhabi’s Yashoku brunch channels weekend vibes on Wednesday nights

In Japan, where the word yashoku translates to “evening meal”, dinner is often a far quieter and earlier affair than Zuma Abu Dhabi’s new Wednesday night brunch. But the concept feels perfectly suited to the UAE, where a night out rarely ends after dessert, and brunch has evolved into a social ritual that stretches late into the wee hours.

Hosted every Wednesday from 9pm, the Yashoku Night Brunch arrives in the capital after launching in Dubai, itself inspired by Zuma Hong Kong’s long-running late-night concept. And while “night brunch” may initially sound like another trendy addition to the UAE’s already crowded brunch scene, Zuma’s version works because it leans into what the restaurant already does best.

The menu

Yashoku translates to 'evening meal' in Japanese. Photo: Zuma Abu Dhabi Info

For years, Zuma has built its reputation on sleek interiors, polished service and contemporary Japanese dishes that have become instantly recognisable among UAE diners, from black cod and Wagyu gyoza to beautifully balanced seafood plates. Yashoku takes many of those signature dishes and packages them into a more relaxed, social format that feels less like a formal dinner reservation and more like the start of a stylish evening out.

By the time we arrived, the restaurant’s lounge was already buzzing for a Wednesday evening. Tables were packed with groups settling into the two-and-a-half-hour experience, while a resident DJ gradually dialled up the energy in the background. Unlike daytime brunches that can sometimes feel chaotic by mid-afternoon, Yashoku feels more measured at first, slowly building into something livelier.

Thinly sliced seabass with yuzu, truffle oil and salmon roe. Photo: Zuma Abu Dhabi Info

The menu is served sharing-style, beginning with a steady flow of hot and cold starters arriving at the table. Among the standouts was the seared salmon with lime shiso soy, which struck a refreshing balance between citrus and savoury flavours without overwhelming the fish itself.

The sweet corn tempura was another surprise hit. Tempura dishes are hardly unusual at Japanese restaurants, but using corn gave the dish a sweetness and texture that made it memorable. The black cod croquettes with wasabi added richness and heat, although the Wagyu beef gyoza quickly emerged as the unanimous favourite at our table.

The soft, deeply savoury and genuinely melt-in-the-mouth gyoza disappeared almost immediately, prompting us to order another plate. Guests are welcome to request second helpings throughout the evening, although the portions are so generous that restraint may prove wise.

Wagyu beef gyoza with seasonal mushrooms. Photo: Zuma Abu Dhabi Info

Another standout starter featured thinly sliced seabass delicately paired with truffle oil, yuzu and salmon roe, the citrus adding just enough brightness to cut through the richness of the dish.

By the time the sushi platter and mains arrived, our table was already approaching defeat. But Zuma’s grilled Chilean seabass and spicy beef tenderloin justified finding the extra stomach space. Despite repeated declarations that everyone was full, the plates were eventually cleared clean.

Dessert arrived as a sharing platter to finish the evening. Everything disappeared quickly, apart from the fruit selection, which remained politely untouched at least at our table.

Dominic, our server for the night, remained attentive throughout the evening, despite juggling multiple tables across the busy venue. He knew the menu thoroughly, moved quickly and somehow always seemed available exactly when needed.

The verdict

Sushi platter. Photo: Zuma Abu Dhabi Info

While the Michelin-listed Zuma has long been one of Abu Dhabi’s best-known upscale Japanese restaurants, the brunch format makes the experience feel more approachable for diners who may have wanted to try it, but never committed to a full dinner booking.

And as we eventually stepped out later that night, the DJ was only just beginning to raise the tempo and, tempting as it was to stay, some of us still had alarms set for early the next morning.

Contact information

The restaurant has a lively lounge vibe and resident DJs. Photo: Zuma Abu Dhabi Info

Zuma Abu Dhabi’s Yashoku Night Brunch takes place every Wednesday from 9pm to 11.30pm, with packages starting from Dh395. The restaurant is at The Galleria on Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi, and reservations can be made by calling 02 401 5900.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the restaurant