Readles review: Dubai Mall’s AI-led fairytale cafe turns fantasy food into reality

In an age when artificial intelligence seemingly seeps into every aspect of human life and interaction, I have grown increasingly wary of AI-generated content – especially food images.

However, Readles, the Dubai Mall cafe by Greek chef Alexandros Sperxos, flipped that narrative for me. The fairytale-themed cafe in Zabeel Extension combines old-school dishes with AI-led storytelling. Here's how my visit unfolded.

First impressions

At first glace, Readles looked like a regular, local coffee shop: cream walls, comfortable seating and a pastry display at the counter – but it turned out to be so much more.

Readles cafe and its adjoining 'museum' in Dubai Mall are inspired by fairy tales. Photo: Readles by Chef Sperxos Info

When seated, you are prompted to scan a QR code for the menu, where you can swipe to flip the “pages” of a book made of AI-generated food items. The reason for this, says chef Sperxos, is simple: “We eat with our eyes first.”

Diners can put in their dietary restrictions and food allergies, and ask for recommendations. The application will then provide them with the best options, easing the burden of choice.

The challenge here is for the chef to replicate the glamorous-looking dish – a life-size, edible product straight from your phone to your plate. While this sounds difficult, Sperxos explains that the AI-generated image actually tips off chefs on how to plate and present the final dish so that their main focus is on creating rich, memorable flavours.

Separate from the cafe – and accessible via its own ticket – is the adjoining Readles “museum”, an interactive experience that blends fairy tales, digital art and immersive technology. Inspired by stories from around the world, the space allows children to immerse themselves with fictional characters from classic fairy tales and Arab folklore through lights, soundscapes and interactive games.

The menu

The menu offers a range of dishes across breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert. My guest and I started with the raspberry croissant (Dh24) stuffed with a rich vanilla bean and goji berry cream. It was easily one of the best croissants I have tried to date, with its potent fresh berry and distinct vanilla flavour – a sweet treat that wasn't overpowering.

The chef tells me the croissant is glazed with a thin layer of fructose to keep the outside crunchy while the inside remains melt-in-your-mouth soft.

The croissants are crunchy on the outside and pillowy on the inside. Photo: Readles by Chef Sperxos Info

Next came the almond croissant (Dh24) made with roasted bitter Greek almonds and a thick and velvety almond butter filling. Decorated with dusted powdered sugar, edible flowers and cream, both croissants looked straight out of a fairytale.

From the lunch menu, we got a platter of fresh grilled bread drizzled with olive oil and oregano, a true ode to Greek cuisine, and a cold plate of burrata (Dh61) with heirloom tomatoes sprayed with balsamic vinegar, pesto sauce and flowers, making for a refreshing starter.

Creamy burrata decorated with heirloom tomatoes and pesto sauce. Photo: Readles by Chef Sperxos Info

For the main dish, we had roasted salmon (Dh72), which is light on the stomach yet deeply savoury as it's coated in an addictive sticky teriyaki sauce, and comes with a side of sweet potatoes and asparagus.

For dessert, Readles put a whimsical spin on a classic black forest cake (Dh42), serving it in the shape of a tree log made with fresh cherry compote, layers of sponge cake and double chocolate mousse – a pleasure to look at and almost too pretty to eat.

Packed with rich chocolate, the black forest cake is traditional in flavour but not in presentation. Photo: Readles by Chef Sperxos Info

Finally, we had the strawberry forest fraisier (Dh48), a layered cake made in the shape of a mushroom, with the crown made of pavlova and drizzled in strawberry compote while resting on a bed of chocolate soil – a scene straight out of Alice in Wonderland.

Standout dish

Standing out both in flavour and presentation was the raspberry croissant with its fuchsia stripes, golden crispy layer and rich yet light cream filling, which will have me coming back for more.

The verdict

While I am not a fan of AI content, I enjoyed the Readles experience, especially anticipating the real-world dish's final look to compare to its online image.

The cafe's inclusive menu and wildly artistic presentation alongside the museum experience make it apt for a family meal and for fairytale fans of all ages.

Contact information

Readles by Chef Sperxos is open everyday from 9am to midnight, and until 1am on the weekend. Reservations can be made by contacting 056 680 6141.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the restaurant