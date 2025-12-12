Ibn AlBahr docks in Abu Dhabi: Five dishes to try at the popular Lebanese seafood venue

Dubai’s popular Ibn AlBahr has finally made its way to Abu Dhabi.

The Lebanese seafood restaurant, which has been on the Michelin Guide’s Bib Gourmand list for the past three years, opened a new outpost at the Makers District on Reem Island in November.

Taking over where the former Cove Beach was located, the 2,000-square-metre venue features the restaurant's fresh blue-and-white coastal decor, creating a calm yet bright and relaxed space.

Overlooking the Arabian Gulf, the licensed venue seats 270 guests across indoor and outdoor areas and includes a dining deck and beach seating with direct access to the water.

The Ibn AlBahr branch in Abu Dhabi overlooks the Arabian Gulf. Photo: Ibn AlBahr

Inside, there is also a section dedicated to freshly caught seafood, which is displayed on ice near the open kitchen. Diners can choose from the day’s catch – think items such as lobster, seabream and jumbo prawns – and have it prepared to their taste (such as fried, grilled, or as fish and chips), which adds a market-style element to the dining experience.

My friends and I visit for lunch on a Saturday, the same weekend as the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which may explain why the restaurant feels a little quieter than usual. This is a good thing, though, since it means we have our pick of seating and can actually hear one another while conversing.

The menu is extensive, covering everything from raw seafood to sharing platters and classic grilled fish, with options such as shish tawook and beef skewers for those who prefer meat. Regulars of the Dubai locations will recognise much of it, though the Abu Dhabi venue also has new additions such as carpaccio and oysters.

With so many options, choosing what to order can feel a bit overwhelming, but here are five dishes to try at Ibn AlBahr.

Bizri, Dh95

Bizri is crunchy without being oily, and its mild seafood taste makes it an ideal start to the meal. Photo: Ibn AlBahr

We’re so excited to try the offerings at the restaurant that we get a bit overzealous and order several small dishes to start. One of the standouts is the generously portioned bizri (small, fried sardines), which can be found in the "small catch" portion of the menu.

It is crispy, golden, and lightly salted, making it a popular choice at the table. The dish is crunchy without being oily, and its mild seafood taste makes it an ideal start to the meal. A squeeze of lemon adds to the flavour, and the portion size works well for sharing.

Hummus Al Bahr, Dh48

Hummus Al Bahr is topped with sauteed prawns, cherry tomatoes, onions and olives. Photo: Ibn AlBahr

Another dish that is a must-try is this unique take on hummus, which is topped with sauteed prawns, cherry tomatoes, onions and olives. Although I'm mostly used to eating plain hummus, the addition of prawns and vegetables offers an impressive layer of flavours. A drizzle of olive oil ties everything together, making it one of the more vibrant options on the menu.

Fatteh shrimp, Dh69

Pine nuts and fried garlic are scattered on the top of fatteh shrimp. Photo: Ibn AlBahr

Another tasty and popular pick amongst us is the fatteh shrimp, which is warm and comforting, with plump prawns nestled over chickpeas, toasted bread pieces and a creamy tahini-yoghurt sauce. Pine nuts and fried garlic are scattered on the top to add aroma and texture, giving each bite a mix of softness and crunch. The dish leans savoury but with a subtle tang.

Char-grilled red snapper, price varies

The char-grilled red snapper shows off the restaurant’s focus on fresh ingredients and coastal flavours. Evelyn Lau / The National

Grilled fish is at the heart of Ibn AlBahr’s menu, and the char-grilled red snapper is another standout. Served whole, the fish is tender and flaky. It pairs well with simple sides such as asparagus and chips (which is what we have it with), though the restaurant also offers rice, vegetables and salads for those who prefer something else. It’s a straightforward dish, but it shows off the restaurant’s focus on fresh ingredients and coastal flavours.

Da’oukieh, Dh44

The da’oukieh is a gentle end to a meal that leans on freshness and simplicity. Photo: Ibn AlBahr

Although we’re quite full, we finish the afternoon with dessert. The da’oukieh (a traditional Lebanese sweet with creamy ashta layered between pistachio dough and a light syrup) offers a clean, not overly indulgent end to the meal.

Two layers of pistachio-coloured semolina hold together a thick centre of clotted cream, while the cashews add some crunch. A light syrup is provided to pour over the top, though we decide to try it first without. I later pour a little onto my slice and find it a bit too sweet for my preference, but still enjoyable nonetheless. It’s a gentle end to a meal that leans on freshness and simplicity.

Ibn AlBahr is on the Makers District of Reem Island; open daily, noon to midnight. This review was conducted at the invitation of the restaurant

