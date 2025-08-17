Celebrate Indonesia's Independence Day at five UAE restaurants showcasing the nation's culinary heritage

Food is the quickest way to discover a culture, and in Indonesia, every dish reflects the archipelago’s diversity, blending local ingredients with flavours shaped by a long history of trade, migration and cross-cultural exchange.

Today marks 80 years since Indonesia declared its independence from Dutch colonial rule. The region had been known as the Dutch East Indies, or the Netherlands East Indies, and had been under European control for more than three centuries until it officially declared independence on August 17, 1945.

To celebrate the day, you may want to experience the many flavours of Indonesia – from nasi goreng, the hearty fried rice dish, to savoury satay and gado-gado, a famous peanut sauce salad.

These five restaurants bring a taste of the island nation's rich culinary heritage to the UAE, offering a delicious way to honour the anniversary of Indonesia’s independence.

Andaliman, Dubai

Andaliman brings a unique, fine-dining twist to many Indonesian favourites. Photo: One&Only One Za'abeel

Andaliman draws its name from a rare pepper from the highlands of North Sumatra. Many of its dishes also make use of andaliman pepper’s unique citrusy flavour.

Located at the One&Only One Za’abeel, the upscale restaurant brings a unique, fine-dining twist to many Indonesian favourites, including Nasi Goreng and beef Rendang.

The restaurant’s seafood offerings, such as Jimbaran grilled fish, are a highlight. Sourced locally, they often make the best of the catch of the day, butterflying and marinating the fish before grilling it over coconut husks. The open kitchen layout means that you can appreciate the techniques up-close.

The restaurant also has a special programme prepared for Independence Day, including a special menu, family-friendly games and giveaways.

Betawi Cafe, Dubai

A cozy restaurant in Jumeirah Lake Towers, Betawi Cafe takes pride in offering authentic Indonesian street food. It has several staple dishes in its menu, from nasi goreng and gado gado to sop buntut, an oxtail soup. There are also plenty of vegetarian options such as nasi padang, a platter dish consisting of rice with various accompanying dishes; and tahu gejerot, fried tofu in a sweet and spicy sauce.

The duck offerings are also noteworthy. These include pecel bebek, fried duck served with urap, which is vegetable grated with coconut. If you’re particularly hungry, the paket rendang is recommended – a hearty beef rendang served with fried chicken, vegetable curry with jackfruit, fried tempe and tofu, as well as a stir fried morning glory.

The Little Bali, Dubai

Ayam betutu from The Little Bali is a go-to dish. Photo: The Little Bali

The Little Bali is also among the Indonesian offerings in Jumeirah Lake Towers, but it is distinct for also offering Korean, Thai and Chinese dishes.

It offers many Indonesian classics, a popular choice is the ayam betutu chicken, as well as Korean bulgogi rice bowls, tom yam hot Thai soup and stir-fried Chinese favourites.

Rempah Indonesian Restaurant, Abu Dhabi

Rempah Indonesian Restaurant has two branches in Abu Dhabi, on Airport Road and in Khalifa City.

Interestingly, the two branches don’t share the same menus. Even though you’ll certainly find a wide overlap, there are several dishes that are unique to each branch.

At Airport Road, try the soto ayam lamongan, a yellow chicken soup rich in spices; and the ayam bakar taliwang, a spicy, charcoal-grilled chicken served with fried tempeh and rice wrapped in kangkung, also known as water spinach. In Khalifa City, try the bebek goreng surabaya, a crispy herb-marinated duck; or the seabream fish dish, ikan pecak betawi. The nasi goreng special is also a must-try, served with chicken satay, an egg and crunchy shrimp crackers. There are also dishes that draw inspiration from the Middle East, such as nasi kebuli kamping ampel, a tender spiced lamb cooked with ghee and fragrant rice and served with pineapple sambal.

House of Indonesia, Dubai

Also located in Jumeirah Lake Towers, House of Indonesia offers a wide range of menu options that draw from the five major islands of Indonesia, providing a comprehensive taste of the country's diverse flavours.

After starters such as singkong goreng, a crispy cassava served with chili paste; and a fired chicken skin dish known as bakwan kampoeng, the menu moves on to dishes that clearly state its region of origin.

From Sumatra Island, you can try terong balado, aubergine cooked in a tangy sambal sauce; the beef foot curry gulai kikil; or the bebek bakar pempah, roasted duck with herbs. Dishes from Java include a coconut milk soup named sayur lodeh; a meatier alternative, the soto betawi; a nasi goreng; and beef ribs served with a black spicy sauce. From Kalimantan, try compressed rice cakes (ketupat) served with a rich fish stock, and from Bali island and South-east Nusa, sample the ayam betutu, a steamed and seasoned chicken. Grilled fish marinated with turmeric, garlic, and chili is a highlight from Sulawesi, whereas grilled tuna with chili and shallots is a delight from Maluku and Papua islands.

