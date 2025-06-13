Daftar review: I tried the 'VIP kulcha' beloved of Narendra Modi at this new Indian restaurant in Dubai

Sometimes the clue is in the name. Such is the case with Daftar, which loosely translates to “office” in Hindi and Urdu.

The DIFC restaurant, which opened in January, has the potential to become something of a star in the emirate’s financial centre, given it offers high-quality fare in a relaxed setting, perfect for those on business and those entertaining.

This aesthetic is highlighted further by its location in Al Fattan Currency House, known for its swanky offices, and so it immediately gives a commercial feel. So much so that you can be forgiven for thinking you’re seeking out a meal in the wrong building.

One lift journey to the mezzanine floor, though, dispels any feeling that Daftar is only there to fuel local office staff. Inspired by the hustle and bustle of office culture it might be, but this is a venue with heart, soul and a fierce passion for the Indian flavours it promotes.

Daftar's interior is warm and homely. Photo: Daftar

Where to sit and what to expect

On arrival at Daftar, my dining partner and I are shown to a plush corner table by our server, Dilmi.

The restaurant is cosy and intimate with warm wood flooring and jewel-toned seating. There are a variety of dining tables, with both sofas and high-backed chairs available.

It gives it a homely feel, which is amplified by the friendliness of the staff including head chef Sagar Kalra, who is keen to personally recommend his favourite dishes for us to try.

The menu

A common “problem” at Indian restaurants is a feeling that you are spoilt for choice. That is certainly true of Daftar’s menu. With the help of Dilmi, my dining partner and I try to pick a selection of house classics so we get to grips with the most authentic version of what this venue has to offer.

We share the mushroom and truffle galouti (Dh75) and Himalayan jhol momo (Dh65) to start. While the mushroom has an exquisite velvety texture, it’s the momo, a dish that traces its origins to the streets of Nepal, which steals the show. The steamed dumpling is filled with aromatic mince and served alongside Himalayan pink pepper curry.

Packed with flavour, it’s an exquisite blend of the quiet sophistication one finds in a high-class restaurant while also offering that ever-craved comfort food feeling.

The mushroom and truffle galoutis have a velvet-like texture. Photo: Daftar

Next on our feast-like meal are servings of butter chicken with pickled onions (Dh90), dal makhani (Dh75), steamed rice (Dh25) and a basket of chef Kalra’s special VIP kulcha (Dh40).

Butter chicken is a staple in any north Indian restaurant in the UAE, and it doesn’t fail to deliver at Daftar, either. The chicken is succulent and the sauce offers more of a fiery spice than I have come to expect from this dish, which makes it stand out.

The dal makhani adds the perfect ballast to the warmth of the curry.

That said, the piece de resistance is the VIP kulcha. Chef Kalra tells us he once served Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and a number of other senior dignitaries, this dish during his time as a chef in New Delhi. It’s easy to see why, as the bread's subtlety, cooked in a tandoor oven, is mixed wonderfully with a lavish sprinkling of herbs and spices, adding a touch of elegance to the curry and dal.

Staple dishes such as rice and dal are elevated by chef Kalra's deft touch. Photo: Daftar

For dessert, we share servings of kesari moong dal halwa with saffron and clarified butter (Dh50), and orange quinoa kheer pudding (Dh55).

Both are deliciously rich and yet equally light, with intricate spices paying homage to the restaurant’s Indian roots, and serving as an ideal palate cleanser to round off an excellent dinner.

Save or splurge

A three-course meal at Daftar can cost between Dh125 and Dh400.

On the high end of the price spectrum lie the bottle masala lamb chops (Dh125), lobster malai curry (Dh225) and jalebi rabri (Dh50).

The three most reasonable dishes across starters, mains and desserts are Bombay vada pav (Dh35), aloo gobi (Dh55) and kulfi selection (Dh35).

A chat with the chef

Sagar Kalra has worked with the Taj group and Michelin-lauded chef Gaggan Anand. Photo: Daftar

The man in the hot seat at Daftar is chef Kalra, from New Delhi. His culinary journey began as a trainee with the Taj Group, which he credits for his learning of the foundations of cooking, and he has also worked with names such as Anil Khurana and Gaggan Anand.

Kalra says kaffir lime leaves are his all-time favourite ingredient to cook with. “There’s a brightness and depth to them that I find incredibly inspiring,” he says. “Just a sprinkle of this, and you’ll know why I’m obsessed.

“My cooking philosophy has evolved over time, and I’ve realised that food is not about comparison but connection. For me, it’s about evoking memories, emotions and stories – one dish at a time. When you cook from the heart, with respect for your ingredients and intention behind every plate, you’ll never go wrong,” he adds.

In addition to the dishes we tried, his top recommendations are fried chicken with kaffir lime masala for meat eaters; tawa fish for seafood lovers; and white quinoa kheer for those with a sweet tooth. Vegan diners, meanwhile, can sample the brownie sorbet.

Contact information

Daftar is at Al Fattan Currency House in the Dubai International Financial Centre. It is open daily from 11am to midnight. Reservations can be made by calling 050 666 4158.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the restaurant

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km On sale: December Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)

Sole survivors Cecelia Crocker was on board Northwest Airlines Flight 255 in 1987 when it crashed in Detroit, killing 154 people, including her parents and brother. The plane had hit a light pole on take off

George Lamson Jr, from Minnesota, was on a Galaxy Airlines flight that crashed in Reno in 1985, killing 68 people. His entire seat was launched out of the plane

Bahia Bakari, then 12, survived when a Yemenia Airways flight crashed near the Comoros in 2009, killing 152. She was found clinging to wreckage after floating in the ocean for 13 hours.

Jim Polehinke was the co-pilot and sole survivor of a 2006 Comair flight that crashed in Lexington, Kentucky, killing 49.

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPowertrain%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle%20electric%20motor%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E201hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E310Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E53kWh%20lithium-ion%20battery%20pack%20(GS%20base%20model)%3B%2070kWh%20battery%20pack%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETouring%20range%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E350km%20(GS)%3B%20480km%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh129%2C900%20(GS)%3B%20Dh149%2C000%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

How to tell if your child is being bullied at school Sudden change in behaviour or displays higher levels of stress or anxiety Shows signs of depression or isolation Ability to sleep well diminishes Academic performance begins to deteriorate Changes in eating habits Struggles to concentrate Refuses to go to school Behaviour changes and is aggressive towards siblings Begins to use language they do not normally use

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Company Profile: Name: The Protein Bakeshop Date of start: 2013 Founders: Rashi Chowdhary and Saad Umerani Based: Dubai Size, number of employees: 12 Funding/investors: $400,000 (2018)

PROFILE OF INVYGO Started: 2018 Founders: Eslam Hussein and Pulkit Ganjoo Based: Dubai Sector: Transport Size: 9 employees Investment: $1,275,000 Investors: Class 5 Global, Equitrust, Gulf Islamic Investments, Kairos K50 and William Zeqiri

The specs Engine: 8.0-litre, quad-turbo 16-cylinder Transmission: 7-speed auto 0-100kmh 2.3 seconds 0-200kmh 5.5 seconds 0-300kmh 11.6 seconds Power: 1500hp Torque: 1600Nm Price: Dh13,400,000 On sale: now

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

Company profile Company: Eighty6 Date started: October 2021 Founders: Abdul Kader Saadi and Anwar Nusseibeh Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Hospitality Size: 25 employees Funding stage: Pre-series A Investment: $1 million Investors: Seed funding, angel investors

UAE FIXTURES October 18 – 7.30pm, UAE v Oman, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

October 19 – 7.30pm, UAE v Ireland, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

October 21 – 2.10pm, UAE v Hong Kong, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

October 22 – 2.10pm, UAE v Jersey, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

October 24 – 10am, UAE v Nigeria, Abu Dhabi Cricket Oval 1

October 27 – 7.30pm, UAE v Canada, Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi October 29 – 2.10pm, Playoff 1 – A2 v B3; 7.30pm, Playoff 2 – A3 v B2, at Dubai International Stadium.

October 30 – 2.10pm, Playoff 3 – A4 v Loser of Play-off 1; 7.30pm, Playoff 4 – B4 v Loser of Play-off 2 at Dubai International Stadium November 1 – 2.10pm, Semifinal 1 – B1 v Winner of Play-off 1; 7.30pm, Semifinal 2 – A1 v Winner of Play-off 2 at Dubai International Stadium

November 2 – 2.10pm, Third place Playoff – B1 v Winner of Play-off 1; 7.30pm, Final, at Dubai International Stadium

Bawaal%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nitesh%20Tiwari%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Varun%20Dhawan%2C%20Janhvi%20Kapoor%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km