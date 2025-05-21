Eric's restaurant in Dubai to close Safa branch

Eric Lewis, owner of popular <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/meet-the-mumbai-chef-taking-authentic-goan-food-stateside-1.989717?_gl=1*l3frg6*_up*MQ..*_gs*MQ..&gclid=CjwKCAjwuIbBBhBvEiwAsNypveJiimTy_a1mFYu1R1G0UMCKhvwEZlWY5Wd5kuQHmYfniAphWHHrzBoCdh8QAvD_BwE&gbraid=0AAAAACc0MA_WI3K4KIZ2oRJZn9-bTDT_-" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/meet-the-mumbai-chef-taking-authentic-goan-food-stateside-1.989717?_gl=1*l3frg6*_up*MQ..*_gs*MQ..&gclid=CjwKCAjwuIbBBhBvEiwAsNypveJiimTy_a1mFYu1R1G0UMCKhvwEZlWY5Wd5kuQHmYfniAphWHHrzBoCdh8QAvD_BwE&gbraid=0AAAAACc0MA_WI3K4KIZ2oRJZn9-bTDT_-">Goan restaurant</a> Eric's in Dubai, has announced his Safa branch will close on June 16, after six years of being in service. In a heartfelt post on Instagram, delivered in his trademark tongue-in-cheek style, Lewis said: “Although I don't look a day older, it is time to slow down and spend time with family.” Fans of Eric's excellent potato chops and pomfret rechaedo, need not fret too much, though, as Lewis confirmed Eric's will still have a presence in Dubai. “I am not going anywhere.” The Karama branch, which launched in 2006, will remain open. Calling it the OG restaurant, and the heart and soul of Eric's, Lewis said: “Karama is where it all began and now the branch will be its one and only home. I will finally get to see all of you in one place.” While the restaurant serves <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2023/12/15/indian-chef-ranveer-brar-serves-gold-daal-at-dubai-restaurant-kashkan/?_gl=1*1796tim*_up*MQ..*_gs*MQ..&gclid=CjwKCAjwuIbBBhBvEiwAsNypveJiimTy_a1mFYu1R1G0UMCKhvwEZlWY5Wd5kuQHmYfniAphWHHrzBoCdh8QAvD_BwE&gbraid=0AAAAACc0MA_WI3K4KIZ2oRJZn9-bTDT_-" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2023/12/15/indian-chef-ranveer-brar-serves-gold-daal-at-dubai-restaurant-kashkan/?_gl=1*1796tim*_up*MQ..*_gs*MQ..&gclid=CjwKCAjwuIbBBhBvEiwAsNypveJiimTy_a1mFYu1R1G0UMCKhvwEZlWY5Wd5kuQHmYfniAphWHHrzBoCdh8QAvD_BwE&gbraid=0AAAAACc0MA_WI3K4KIZ2oRJZn9-bTDT_-">Mughlai</a> and Indian-Chinese dishes, it is the Goan section of its menu that is worth sampling. The coastal Indian city is known for its flavourful seafood preparation, including dishes such as fried Bombay duck, pickled mackerel, crab xec-xec and traditional Goan prawn curry. Beef, while contentious in some parts of India, is a staple of Goan cuisine. Eric's has been serving Lewis's family recipe of beef croquettes and beef vindaloo since the Karama branch opened. While vegetarians are not exactly well catered for, the restaurant does serve a mean dal makhani and the aforementioned potato chops. For dessert, you cannot go wrong with the creme caramel.