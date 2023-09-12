Cookbook inspired by board game Catan offers recipes for brick burger and more

If you are hosting a Catan game night soon and want to take things to the next level, a newly released cookbook might be just the ticket.

Catan: The Official Cookbook packs 77 recipes inspired by the popular strategy board game. It has everything – from themed appetisers to main courses and desserts that reference elements of the game.

Despite the creative, over-the-top format of the recipes, Casie Vogel, vice president of editorial at Ulysses Press, clarified that "this is a real cookbook".

“There are recipes in here that you can and should definitely make. It’s not just a gimmick or a gag gift by any means," she tells AP.

In the game, competitors try to build settlements on a fictional island using five resources – wood, brick, sheep, wheat and ore. This is one element that the cookbook exploits heavily, with dishes such as brick smash burger, pasture-fed lamb kebabs and wheat berry salad.

A recipe for chicken under a brick features in the book. Photo: Ulysses Press via AP

The recipes, which got a seal of approval from Catan creator Klaus Teuber himself, cater to different types of game settings, whether playing with small or big groups. The cookbook features five sections – Game (K) Night Snacks, which offers recipes for small platters and finger foods; Foods for the Road has light breakfast and lunch options; Adventurer's Feast includes hearty entrees; sweet treats are homed in Hard-Won Desserts; and Cheers for Victory has cocktails and mocktails.

Some dishes are also tagged with dietary restrictions, whether it's a vegetarian recipe, gluten-free or low-fat. Vogel, a hardcore Catan fan, says several recipes are designed for experienced cooks, but there are also a handful of dishes that beginners can easily whip up.

The game, originally called Settlers of Catan, was introduced in 1995, and has since sold tens of millions of copies worldwide. It is available in more than 40 languages, including in Arabic. The Covid-19 pandemic gave the German-made game another boost when people started playing it during quarantine.

This is not the first time the board game has inspired a cookbook. In 2013, food writer Chris-Rachael Oseland came up with Wood for Sheep: The Unauthorized Settlers Cookbook, which also includes dishes referencing Catan elements. Still on sale on Amazon, it features more than 100 recipes for dishes such as Settlers of the Nacho Bar and Settlement Pancakes.

Catan: The Official Cookbook is available at amazon.com