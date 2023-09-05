Food festival Taste of Abu Dhabi to return in November

Food festival Taste of Abu Dhabi is set to return in November, offering everything from chef-led workshops to special menus.

The three-day event will take place at the Yas Park South, Yas Island, from November 10.

The area will be transformed into a foodie haven, complete with restaurant pop-ups, licensed lounges and stages for live performances.

Taste of Abu Dhabi will host a barbecue. Photo: Taste of Abu Dhabi

Ten out of the 15 participating restaurants have already been announced, including Penelope's, BB Social, La Carnita and Dai Pai Dong. These will serve limited-time menus of three to five dishes, with at least one vegetarian option and one child-friendly dish.

Aside from the restaurant pop-ups, the festival will feature workshops from renowned chefs fit for home cooks who want to improve their culinary skills.

MasterChef presenter John Torode is part of the line-up, as is Marco Pierre White, the first British chef to win three Michelin stars.

Marco Pierre White has a steakhouse at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Abu Dhabi. Pawan Singh / The National

Spanish chef Jose Pizarro is also set to appear as are Jenny Morris from South Africa, UK MasterChef winner Shelina Permalloo and Indian chef-restaurateur Ritu Dalmia.

Some workshops are included in the tickets, but it is recommended to sign up beforehand. Details of each session are yet to be announced.

The venue will also have a market of both up-and-coming and renowned brands selling treats and trinkets. DJs and performers will provide entertainment throughout.

There will also be a zone dedicated to children with bouncy castles, junior cooking workshops and more.

Early bird tickets are on sale now from Dh55 at abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net