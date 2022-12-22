Christmas gifts and treats from UAE confectioners

Eat, drink and be merry — for tomorrow you can diet.

The cheesy spin-off of the old adage feels most fitting when you consider the array of indulgent festive treats available to order from UAE bakeries, confectioners and restaurants this year.

We’re talking sugar overload meets holiday happiness. Here are seven for you to sample, or consider when rushing for last-minute gifts.

Gluten-free log cakes from Mama Rita

The log cakes come with a layer of crunch. Photo: Mama Rita

Lawyer, humanitarian, model and social media influencer Jessica Kahawaty is serving up two decadent Christmas log cakes via the restaurant and food delivery concept she runs with her mother, Rita. Suitable for those who are gluten-intolerant, the cakes are available in two flavours: vanilla almond and chocolate hazelnut — covered with a crunchy layer of caramelised almonds and hazelnuts respectively.

Priced at Dh160, the cakes are available via Deliveroo and from www.mamarita.com.

Chocolate truffle Christmas tree from Dalion

Confectionery boutique Dalion (a play on the word medallion) is offering a Christmas tree made from pine green chocolate truffles, for Dh120. Available to order from www.dalion.ae and Talabat until January 7, the intricately crafted treats taste as good as they look.

The bakery is also offering themed panettone, cupcakes, cookies, macarons, gingerbread houses and yule logs as part of its Christmas menu.

Bonbons from Sugargram

Itty-bitty cupcakes aside, Sugargram is also serving up delectable chocolate bonbons this holiday season. Available in 12 artisanal flavours (think lemon yuzu, candy floss and hot chocolate marshmallow), the bite-size bonbons are handcrafted and can be personalised upon request. A box of five costs Dh40, while the Christmas tree packaging contains 25 bonbons for Dh165. These can be ordered from Deliveroo, ChatFood and Talabat.

The brand is also offering a reindeer-shaped cake and edible Christmas ornaments.

Starry Night shortbread tin from M&S

A tin that opens to reveal a lit-up, rotating, music-spouting carousel is bound to spark joy in all those reaching for M&S’s deliciously buttery shortbread biscuits. The Christmas version, which costs Dh99, comes with both butter and chocolate chip flavours, and can be enjoyed against the backdrop of Deck the Halls.

The brand is also offering edible gnomes, gingerbread house tins and chocolate topple towers.

Christmas wreath macarons from Brix Desserts

The macarons come in flavours such as Christmas spice, pistachio and raspberry-lime. Photo: Brix

Award-winning pastry chef Carmen Rueda Hernandez, of 3 Fils and Brix fame, is serving up an edible Christmas wreath this season, crafted from 10 handmade macarons. These come in seasonal flavours such as Christmas spice, pistachio and raspberry-lime, while the wreath also includes four popping candy bonbons in chocolate mousse and olive oil sable flavours, all presented in a ribbon-wrapped gift box for Dh250.

Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance, by contacting 056 525 5299 or book@brixdesserts.com.

Assorted chocolates in Christmas tree packaging from Bateel

Top-notch dates aside, Bateel is known for its gourmet chocolates — and serves everything from truffles and pralines to ganaches and rochers. An assorted box is available for the festive season in a Christmas tree shape starting from Dh135. The square boxes, with mistletoe or shimmering star motifs, are priced from Dh75. Pick yours up from Bateel stores across the Emirates or from bateel.com.

Chocolate-coated ginger sticks from Forrey & Galland

More artisanal goodies come courtesy of Forrey & Galland, a luxury chocolate brand first set up in Paris in the early 1900s. For the festive season, consider a pack of its ginger sticks infused with a blend of spices from France and coated in rich dark or milk chocolate, for Dh79.

The brand is also offering Christmas tree boxes, gingerbread chocolate stars and reindeer-shaped cookies, plus a series of hampers, the largest of which costs Dh2,886. The confectionery is available from the brand’s Dubai Mall outlet or from www.forreyandgalland.com.