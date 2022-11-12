Gourmet dishes for a good cause: Dubai Cares collaborates with seven chefs

Seven dishes for seven emirates, each for a good cause. That’s the premise behind the "Dine. Feed. Educate" initiative put together by award-winning cookbook author Flavel Monteiro in collaboration with Dubai Cares.

Until December 31, diners who order the particular dish created for this initiative — being served at seven restaurants across Dubai — will contribute to the global school feeding programmes for underprivileged children that Dubai Cares is actively involved with.

“The UAE has a rich history of coming together to support global issues. This fundraising initiative is a reminder of the hunger and food security challenges many countries face today. Diners can ensure children benefit from a life of equal opportunities,” said Abdulla Ahmed Alshehhi, chief operating officer of Dubai Cares.

“This is an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of children for whom school meals are the only way to attend and stay in school. You can enjoy exceptional dishes from acclaimed chefs, while also supporting school feeding programmes. So, together, let’s dine, feed and educate,” said Monteiro, who was the driving force behind the Jubilee Gastronomy series of Michelin-lauded chefs at Expo 2020 Dubai. Accordingly, he has managed to rope in seven of Dubai’s finest restaurants for this initiative.

Here’s the list of gourmet dishes you can sample for a good cause.

Herb-roasted lamb loin with lamb croquette

Try it at: The Nine, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk

“This dish is an ode to culinary English tradition,” says chef Russell Impiazzi. “It uses two cuts of lamb: the loin is pan-roasted with fresh rosemary and thyme, and finished with butter basting; and the shoulder is slowly braised and used for the crispy croquette. The leek on top is poached in English butter, and topped with black garlic and shavings of fresh black winter truffle.”

Feta in filo

Try it at: Mythos, Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Feta in filo at Mythos Kouzina & Grill.

It may take only four simple ingredients to dish — feta in brine, filo dough sheets, raw honey, and sesame seeds — but chef Ilias Kokoroskos says: “This easy appetiser delivers the perfect balance of salty and sweet flavour. Served straight out of the oven, it is a decadent treat that will have you coming back for more.”

Sun-dried tomato paneer tikka

Try it at: Mint Leaf of London, the DIFC

A British take on the classic tikka, this dish is a blend of Indian and Mediterranean ingredients, says chef Pradeep Khullar. The cottage cheese is served with a stuffing made of tomato paste, cumin powder, garam masala and barbecue sauce. “It is then delicately cooked in a clay oven over skewers to sear the edges and give the dish a charred texture,” he says.

Sole a la polonaise

Try it at: Brasserie Boulud, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk

While Nicolas Lemoyne runs the kitchen at the restaurant’s Dubai outpost, he reveals this particular dish comes straight from celebrity chef-patron Daniel Boulud. “This dish is a perfect representation of Brasserie Boulud, in that it illustrates French contemporary cuisine rooted in tradition,” says Lemonyne. “The technique used to prepare the fish is original: we roll the Dover sole in on itself to keep a round shape and create a ballotine.”

The dish is accompanied by cauliflower and romanesco, topped with a buttery beurre blanc sauce.

Wagyu kebab

Try it at: 3 Fils, Jumeirah Fishing Harbour

The top venue on the debut Mena’s 50 Best Restaurants list, 3 Fils is known for its delectably different dishes. This kebab, for example, is a fusion of Pakistani and Japanese cuisines, described by chef Jhovani Manalo as “an explosion of flavours”.

The street food-inspired dish is made up of panko-coated Mayura Wagyu spiced with onions, coriander, cumin and chickpeas, served with a drizzle of creamy mint tartare sauce and balsamic barbecue sauce.

Moriawase platter

Try it at: Taiko, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk

Sushi and sashimi platter at Taiko.

“Moriwase means a selection of raw fish and shellfish,” says chef Guido Wesselman. “For this sushi and sashimi platter has high-quality products such as caviar, Dibba Bay oysters, sustainable Balfego bluefin tuna from Spain, yellow tail hamachi from Japan and Scottish salmon.”

Belcanto Cares dessert platter

Try it at: Belcanto, Dubai Opera

The in-house restaurant at Dubai Opera has curated a collection of four desserts for the Dine. Feed. Educate initiative in a bid to “put sweets that will satisfy every guest all on one plate”, says chef Anton Rodionov. On offer are: tiramisu in a caramelised choco shell; infinite cube with chocolate in five textures — biscuit, caramel, creme, mousse and crunch; Paris-Brest, a hazelnut pastry; and Mediterranean cake with lemon biscuit, lemon-vanilla gel and olive oil creme.

The seven dishes will be served as part of the Dine. Feed. Educate initiative until December 31. For more information, visit www.dubaicares.ae