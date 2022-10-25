Disney shares illustrated chicken adobo recipe for Filipino American History Month

Disney has shared a special illustrated recipe for one of the Philippines’ most popular dishes: chicken adobo.

It is in honour of Filipino American History Month, which is celebrated in October in the US. In the illustration, famous Disney characters Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy are shown smiling at a pot of adobo.

“Mickey and friends are here to share a special chicken adobo recipe! #FilipinoAmericanHistoryMonth,” says the caption for the social media post.

The illustration shares an easy five-step recipe for recreating the dish at home. It also includes the fun fact of what makes the meal unique: “Filipino adobo is salty and sweet! It’s different from Spanish or Latin adobo, which normally includes tomatoes, paprika and other spices.”

Hundreds of people have commented on the Instagram post, with many thanking Disney for the inclusion.

“The representation I didn’t know I needed. Thank you Disney,” one wrote. Another commented: “Me getting weepy that Mickey is making adobo. What time should I get there? What do you want me to bring to the table?”

The illustration was created by Filipino-American illustrator and graphic designer Bianca Austria.

“This has been in the works for a few weeks now and I’m so excited to finally share with you all! For Filipino American History Month, I had the honor of working with @disney to bring to life an illustrated chicken adobo recipe!" she shared in her own post on Instagram.

Read More Filipina mother whose act of kindness went viral amid pandemic now has restaurant in Dubai

“It is now live on their feed but obviously had to post on my page for you all! Thank you to the team at Choreus and Disney for having me on board, although this project was short and sweet, it’s definitely one for the books."

Filipino American History Month became federally acknowledged in the US in 2009. According to the Filipino American National Historical Society, it “commemorates the first recorded presence of Filipinos in the continental United States” in 1587.