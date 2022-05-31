Platinum jubilee-themed menus to try in Dubai

British restaurants across Dubai are offering themed menus and discounts to mark the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's accession to the throne. Here are some to sample.

Geales

The British seafood restaurant is hosting a themed brunch on Saturday and Sunday. The menu takes in dishes such as prawn cocktail, a coronation chicken wrap, cod bon bon, roast beef, fish and chips, Eton mess, trifle, apple crumble and sticky toffee pudding.

The family-friendly venue is also putting together activities such as face-painting, arts and crafts and themed games suitable for children of all ages.

Saturday and Sunday, June 4 and 5; from Dh195 (food only); Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Dubai Marina; 04 316 5555; www.geales-dubai.com

Rhodes W1

Treacle sponge pudding at Rhodes W1, Grosvenor House Dubai

The fine-dining British restaurant in Dubai is offering two set menus on Saturday to mark the queen’s platinum jubilee. The two-course menu is priced at Dh325, and the three-course menu is Dh395. Themed dishes include roasted tomato soup, coronation prawn cocktail, a traditional British roast, chestnut mushroom risotto, treacle sponge pudding with vanilla custard and After Eight cake.

Saturday; 7pm-9pm; from Dh325; Grosvenor House Dubai, Dubai Marina; 04 317 6000; www.rhodesw1-dubai.com

The Authors’ Lounge

Afternoon tea at The Authors’ Lounge, Voco Bonnington Dubai

A celebration of British royalty would be incomplete without afternoon tea. Head to Voco Bonnington Dubai on Saturday for one that incorporates everything from fingers sandwiches and fresh scones with Cornish clotted cream, to fruit cake and a Battenberg (marzipan and jam sponge).

Saturday; 2pm-5pm; Dh149; Voco Bonnington Dubai, Jumeirah Lakes Towers; 04 356 0526; dine@vocobonnington.com

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen

Traditional British roast at Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah

The gastropub at Souk Madinat Jumeirah is hosting a four-day British food festival to mark the queen’s platinum jubilee. Partake in a two (Dh165) or three-course (Dh195) menu, which takes in dishes such as a prawn and avocado cocktail, Scotch eggs, mini sausage rolls, fish and chips, Shepard’s pie, chicken and mushroom pie, a traditional roast with lamb, beef, chicken or cauliflower steak, sticky toffee pudding and apple crumble.

The venue will also screen the concerts, parades and the queen’s famed balcony wave, in addition to a live performance of British pop classics by Mike Ross over the weekend.

Thursday to Sunday; 10am-2am; from Dh165; Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai; 058 599 4659; reservations@mezzaninedubai.com

Reform Social & Grill

The quintessential British restaurant promises to “bring out the bunting and serve favourite British classics” for a four-day celebration of the queen’s platinum jubilee, starting from Thursday.

Head to Reform on Thursday or Friday for tea, coffee or juice, and scones with clotted cream and jam, for Dh55, from 8am until closing time. Or head over for a weekend roast brunch on Saturday and Sunday, from noon. Priced between Dh195 and Dh375, this serves a British Bites platter, followed by a roast dinner with all the trimmings and pudding. These can be enjoyed alongside a game of croquette on the lawn and there will be photo opportunities with life-size images of the royal family, complete with face masks.

Thursday to Sunday; various times and prices; The Lakes Club, Dubai; 04 454 2638; reservations@reformsocialgrill.ae