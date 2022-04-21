Five Dubai restaurants and cafes that accept cryptocurrencies

As the metaverse continues to expand at breakneck speed, the virtual and real worlds are more entwined than ever before.

In Dubai, where the crypto market is booming, more and more physical outlets are now accepting cryptocurrencies as payment, including the hospitality industry.

There are now several restaurants and cafes in the city allowing diners to pay for their meals using their digital wallets.

Here are some of the places to spend your crypto…

1. Doge Burger

Leading the way is Doge Burger, Dubai’s first fully crypto-based restaurant, which designed its entire concept around Dogecoin, including its logo.

Customers can order burgers, hot dogs and loaded fries via its website, paying in cryptocurrency, and receive their food at their door shortly afterwards.

www.dogeburger.co

2. Pickl

Pickl announced plans to open its first restaurant in the metaverse. Photo: Pickl

Last month, the popular Dubai burger joint announced it was entering the metaverse by launching a range of themed NFTs, virtual apparel and, eventually, its first virtual restaurant.

Here, customers will be able to place orders using crypto, and receive their Nashville chicken sandos direct to their real door.

“In the future, we want our virtual restaurant to replicate the full customer experience of our real-world venues,” the brand’s founder and chief executive Steve Flawith said. “We even plan to integrate it with delivery so customers can order their Nashville chicken sando or double cheeseburgers in the metaverse and then receive their burgers direct to their door — the full virtual-to-physical experience. We are actively exploring this possibility as we speak.”

www.eatpickl.com

3. The Bhukkad Cafe

Customers at this Indian street food joint can not only pay for their order using crypto, via the BitPay app, they can also brush up on their knowledge of cryptocurrencies and trading, thanks to free weekly sessions and lectures covering everything from the basics of investing to protecting your virtual financial health.

The Al Karama joint, which has built up a loyal following thanks to its creative dishes, is also planning to open a second branch in Dubai’s Silicon Oasis in April.

Open daily, 11am-midnight; Shamma building, Al Karama, Dubai; 04 349 9957

Guests at MetaTerrace in DIFC can immerse themselves in the metaverse thanks to a virtual reality room. Photo: ColossalBit Management Consultancies

This DIFC spot made headlines in January when it opened Dubai’s first dedicated crypto lounge, with the aim of bridging the gap between the virtual and real worlds.

Not only can guests pay here using cryptocurrency, they can also immerse themselves in the metaverse thanks to a virtual reality room. The space is designed for like-minded individuals who want to discuss and learn more about the metaverse, with regular events covering topics such as NFTs and crypto trading.

Open daily, 5pm-3am; Central Park Towers, DIFC; 058 533 6023, www.metaterrace.life

5. Bake N More

Al Quoz cafe Bake N More has recently started accepting crypto payments alongside traditional cash and card options.

The French patisserie spot, which offers freshly baked creations, announced plans to accept crypto in March, in a bid to attract the area’s traders. The bakery gives users the chance to select their virtual currency from a drop-down menu at the counters, with signs advertising the fact that it accepts crypto dotted around the place.

Open daily, 7am-10pm; 27th Street, Al Quoz Industrial Area 3; 050 780 0813, www.bakenmore.ae