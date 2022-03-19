4 new restaurants in Abu Dhabi: from Emmy Squared to Mamafri at Sheikha Fatima Park

The dining scene in Abu Dhabi is growing by the day.

Following the Mena’s 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony in February, there has been a flurry of new openings across the city.

From a waterfront pizza joint on Yas Bay to Abu Dhabi’s first Mamafri, here are four new restaurants in the capital that are worth putting on your visit list.

Mamafri

Mamafri Abu Dhabi will open on April 1. Photo: Mamafri

Mamafri, a Dubai-born concept that's known for its upscale South-East Asian dining, is coming to the capital.

Set to open on Friday, April 1 at Sheikha Fatima Park, Mamafri will serve up some of the brand's most popular dishes. Making use of the finest local and international ingredients, expect favourites such as Wagyu sando, chicken toast bites and mama special fried rice, then wrap things up with a pretty pastel-coloured plate of chilled mochi.

The Abu Dhabi outpost of this Emirati-owned restaurant will also have a brand new sushi bar experience and a tasty breakfast menu.

Laung by Peppermill

Bringing another new addition to the capital's Indian restaurants, Laung by Peppermill is now open at Nation Towers and is the place to go to feast on slow-cooked Indian dishes.

The restaurant serves many of the much-loved regional classics that were cooked in royal kitchens and served to maharajas and emperors in India in the early 1800s. The chefs at Laung by Peppermill have worked their magic to make sure each of the dishes also has a contemporary or creative twist. Favourites include mahi tikka, soybean kebab and homestyle chicken curry and dishes come with the distinctive flavour of being slow-cooked over wood charcoal.

Emmy Squared

The New York restaurant chain, known for its Detroit-style pizza, is now open at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Bay Waterfront. Drawing inspiration from the original Brooklyn outpost, the restaurant serves square-shaped pizzas with crisp bases, fluffy focaccia dough and caramelised cheesy crusts.

It’s the 13th outpost of the eatery and the first in the UAE. Meat lovers will appreciate the Big Ang pizza, with ricotta, double pecorino, meatballs and spicy banana peppers while vegetarians might want to try the eggplant parm sandwich, with fresh burrata, Calabrian chilli and fried capers, all served on a pretzel bun. With indoor and outdoor seating and a location offering views of the waterfront, this new spot is also pet friendly — with dogs welcome to join on the terrace.

Beam Restaurant

Another recent opening at Nation Towers, Beam Restaurant is the place to go for breakfast, dessert and locally inspired dishes served with awesome views of the Abu Dhabi skyline.

With its pastel pink sign and plenty of Instagrammable dishes, the restaurant also has views over the capital’s waterways. A favourite for breakfast, diners can tuck into sharing platters with dishes such as French toast domes, halloumi garden bruschetta, Greek-style eggs and much more. Main courses include fried feta with pistachio and shawarma fries, while those with a sweet tooth will appreciate the saffron milk cake, cheesecakes and Arabic coffee tiramisu.