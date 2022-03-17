Central opens in Yas Bay: new destination combines dining, arcade games and bowling

Bright neon signs, walls with graffiti art and mismatched, bright, funky decor fill the inside of Central, the newest outlet to open at Yas Bay Waterfront.

Taking inspiration from New York City, the venue is more than a simple dining destination — it also houses an arcade as well as four-lane bowling alley for added entertainment. There’s even a pool table up front as well.

The new entertainment destination comes from Solutions Leisure Group which is also behind other Yas Bay dining destinations including Asia Asia and Lock, Stock and Barrel.

Central is connected to Lock, Stock and Barrel through a simple doorway meaning one could dine at the casual outlet and then head over to Central afterwards for a game of bowling or to have some fun at the arcade.

The arcade area of Central at Yas Bay Waterfront. Victor Besa / The National

The venue is spread over 1,320 square metres with three sections: dining, bowling and an arcade. In the dining section, there’s an open feel, especially as it connects to an outdoor area that overlooks the Al Raha skyline with waterfront views. There are booths as well as tables, which give it a casual feel.

The menu features everything from burgers to pizzas and tacos and quesadillas to poke bowls. There’s also a children’s menu as well as smoothies, lemonades, iced teas and “monster” shakes that are Instagrammable.

Over in the arcade, there are many new and old games that will appeal to crowds of all ages. There’s the familiar Skee-Ball, air hockey and basketball shooting games as well as claw machines.

However, in a sign of the times, there’s also new virtual reality (VR) games including the popular Beat Saber, in which players use joysticks as virtual swords and need to slick through blocks to the beat of music. Storm is another fun interactive option that puts players on a virtual roller coaster and allows them to use their hands to collect coins.

All games can be paid for by card, with games ranging in price from Dh10 to Dh20.

Finally, there’s a four-lane bowling alley towards the back. Each lane can host up to six players at Dh50 each per game. There is a comfortable seating area with velvet seats so that players can watch while their friends take their turns bowling.

While there are many elements to Central, the only part that can be booked ahead of time is dining. Walk-ins are welcomed for bowling or the arcade, although availability will be based on a first-come, first-serve basis. All guests under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

More information can be found at www.central-uae.com