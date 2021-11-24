Miami Vibes: 'most Instagrammable' food festival comes to Abu Dhabi

The event, featuring 24 food trucks, will take place at Mamsha Al Saadiyat until December 8

Sophie Prideaux
Nov 24, 2021

Abu Dhabi’s Mamsha Al Saadiyat will be taken over by food trucks from November 24 as part of the Miami Vibes Food Festival.

Taking place until December 8 at the Promenade West End, the festival, which describes itself as the city’s “most Instagrammable”, will feature 24 retro food trucks serving a selection of cuisines, desserts and drinks.

The outlets taking part in the festival include Cake Altaybeen, Palms Cafe, Mylk, MLT, Tapas, Heart of Chocolate, Wales, Street 9, Affogatoh, White Cafe, Oud Cafe, Tag Moon, Sip, Soo Matcha, Gottlich, Mamafri, Simple, Mango Mania, Concept Cafe, Cones Soft Serve, The Meat X, Lamba, Doh and Chewy.

There will also be live entertainment from 6pm to 10pm every weekend until Saturday, December 4, as well as plenty of places to take that all-important Instagram shot. From a giant pink pineapple, neon signs and Instagrammable dishes, to a pink and white ball pit, the festival has been designed to offer a picture-perfect backdrop.

The Miami Vibes Food Festival will be open from 3pm to 11pm from Saturday to Wednesday, and from 3pm to 10pm on Thursdays and Fridays. The Green Pass on the Al Hosn app is required to enter Mamsha Al Saadiyat.

Updated: November 24th 2021, 8:12 AM
