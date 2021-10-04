These UAE restaurants are giving free treats to Expo 2020 Dubai ticket holders

With Expo 2020 Dubai now under way, there are a number of unique and tantalising food options to tuck into, from three vegan restaurants by chef Matthew Kenney to an Adrift Burger Bar by star chef David Myers.

However, foodies in the UAE can also take advantage of tempting offers and promotions outside the Expo site, as a number of restaurants are offering ticket holders free desserts, treats and discounts.

Here’s a look at some of the offers available:

O’Pao

The home-grown restaurant chain known for its variety of vada pavs – an Indian slider of sorts with a delicious potato filling – is getting into the Expo 2020 spirit by offering anyone with a season pass a complimentary gulab jamun cheesecake, otherwise priced Dh19 ($5), with the purchase of its signature gold vada pao.

The signature gold option features a filling of cheese and French truffle, comes with a side of sweet potato fries and mint lemonade, and costs Dh99.

Offer valid until Sunday, October 31; Al Karama and Damac Hills; 04 526 0355 and 056 188 2798; @opaodxb on Instagram

Dhaba Lane

Moong daal ka halwa will be distributed to Dhaba Lane customers who have an Expo 2020 season pass in October. Photo: Dhaba Lane

Over at this Indian street food restaurant, those with a season pass to Expo 2020 Dubai can enjoy a complimentary dessert of moong daal ka halwa. For those not familiar with the sweet treat, the lentil pudding, commonly available along the highways of Rajasthan in India, is prepared with generous helpings of ghee (clarified butter).

Offer valid until Sunday, October 31; Dhaba Lane Karama and Al Garhoud; 04 358 3554; dhaba-lane.com

India Palace

Home to authentic Mughlai cuisine, the restaurant chain with 12 branches across the UAE also has a limited-time offer. Customers dining there with an Expo season pass can choose any one dessert for free from the menu. This means desserts such as gulab jamun and rasmalai are up for grabs this month.

Offer valid until Sunday, October 31; valid across branches in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah; www.indiapalace.ae

Old Castello

Old Castello will be giving Expo 2020 season pass holders a complimentary amuse bouche. Photo: Old Castello

Those dining at the Indian-Arabic restaurant and cafe can show their Expo season pass in return for a cheese ball platter. The amuse bouche features multicoloured chips, with the plating designed to resemble the Expo 2020 Dubai logo for an added celebratory touch.

Offer valid until Sunday, October 31; Old Castello Restaurant & Cafe, 10C street, behind Jumeirah Plaza, Jumeirah 1, Dubai; 04 880 0082; @oldcastellojumeirah on Instagram

Yoko Sizzlers

Yoko Sizzlers is turning up the heat with an offer for all Expo visitors. Anyone visiting the world's fair in October and posting photos of it on Instagram can tag @yokodubai for a chance to win meal vouchers for two people each week.

Offer valid until Sunday, October 31; BurJuman and Al Nahda; 04 396 8668 and 04 250 5504; yokosizzlers.com

