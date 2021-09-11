McDonald's launches its first vegan burger in the UK

McDonald's is launching its first vegan burger in the UK. Called the McPlant, it is the result of three years of development with Beyond Meat, with the patty made from pea and rice protein.

Fully vegan, the burger comprises a vegan sesame bun, vegan sauce, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, ketchup and mustard, as well as vegan cheese made from pea protein, which is promised to taste “just like McDonald’s iconic cheese slices”.

The McPlant was initially trialled in Sweden and Denmark earlier this year. It was added to menus in both nations in February, after a survey revealed a third of people in Sweden classify themselves as flexitarian.

For the UK launch, the new arrival will be trialled across 10 restaurants in the city of Coventry from September 29, after which it will be rolled out to an additional 250 restaurants from October 13. McDonald's plans to launch the burger nationwide in 2022. It will cost £3.49 (Dh17).

To ensure each burger is completely vegan, the fast food giant has said the McPlant will be cooked and prepared separately from non-vegan items, using dedicated utensils.

This is not the first fully vegan burger McDonald's has experimented with. In September 2020, it trialled the PLT, instead of the BLT, made using a Beyond Meat patty in Ontario, Canada.

However, McDonald's has been slow in bringing a vegan option to market. Burger King launched its vegan Impossible Whopper in 2019, while KFC unveiled its limited-release vegan Beyond Fried Chicken in February 2020. It sold out in less than five hours.

In statement , Michelle Graham-Clare, chief marketing officer at McDonald’s UK and Ireland, said: "We are always looking for different ways to innovate and meet our customers’ needs, and with McPlant, we have a delicious plant-based burger that will appeal to everyone. Whether you’re vegan or just fancy a plant-based patty, we’re confident you will enjoy the McPlant.”

MATCH INFO Burnley 0 Man City 3 Raheem Sterling 35', 49' Ferran Torres 65'

HIV on the rise in the region A 2019 United Nations special analysis on Aids reveals 37 per cent of new HIV infections in the Mena region are from people injecting drugs. New HIV infections have also risen by 29 per cent in western Europe and Asia, and by 7 per cent in Latin America, but declined elsewhere. Egypt has shown the highest increase in recorded cases of HIV since 2010, up by 196 per cent. Access to HIV testing, treatment and care in the region is well below the global average. Few statistics have been published on the number of cases in the UAE, although a UNAIDS report said 1.5 per cent of the prison population has the virus.

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

