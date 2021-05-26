Dubai's top 10 vegan burgers, according to Peta: from BurgerFuel to Common Grounds

International Burger Day, which falls on May 28, is right around the corner, and there is no better way to celebrate than to tuck into the humble sandwich.

However, that does not mean that those eschewing meat need to be left out. With vegetarianism and veganism on the rise in the UAE, and across the world, a number of local restaurants have healthy and meat-free alternatives that are just as delicious as they are animal-friendly.

To help narrow it down, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) has named the best vegan burgers from restaurants in Dubai. The winners have been chosen on the recommendation of Peta staffers, activists and supporters in the emirate.

These sandwiches are made with ingredients such as mushrooms, beets, sweet potatoes and chickpeas, as well as Beyond Meat, which means there's plenty of variety on offer.

“There are so many delicious and award-winning veggie burgers to choose from in Dubai’s restaurants that it’s clear that vegan eating is becoming as big as the city’s Burj Khalifa,” says Peta senior vice president Jason Baker.

So whether you're vegetarian, vegan, considering the shift, or simply looking to try something new come this International Burger Day, these should be on your radar.

Dubai's best vegan burgers, according to Peta

Soul Sante Cafe's Shroom Sliders

Soul Sante Cafe's Shroom Sliders, with a mushroom patty. Courtesy Soul Sante Cafe

Launched by health advocate Manisha Advani, this plant-based restaurant offers a varied menu, featuring pulled jackfruit tacos to cauliflower biryani. However, it's the Shroom Sliders, with a mushroom patty, that are particularly worth a mention.

Open daily; 7.30am-9pm; Dh45; Jannah Place, Dubai Marina; www.soulsantecafe.com

Shakespeare and Co’s Vegan Burger

The vegan burger at the popular UAE chain features guacamole, red onion, lettuce, jalapeno and vegan mozzarella. You can opt for a vegetable-based Beyond Meat patty.

Various locations across the UAE; Dh42; www.shakespeare-and-co.com

Wild and the Moon’s Wild Burger

Looking for something different? Head to this Paris-born vegan spot, where the patty of this burger is made with red kidney beans, rice and mushrooms. With vegan cheese and all the trimmings, it makes for a hearty meal.

Sunday to Thursday, 9am-8pm; Friday to Saturday, 9am-10pm; Dh58; Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz; www.wildandthemoon.ae

Paul’s Mrs Vegan Burger

A sweet potato patty, tahini gremolata, sliced avocado and fresh vegetables come together in this whopper, featuring a six-cereals toasted bun. It's served with a side salad (but don't worry, you can add on French fries).

Various locations across the UAE; Dh49; www.paularabia.com/en

BurgerFuel’s V8 Vegan

The New Zealand franchise's V8 Vegan burger features crumbed pumpkin, carrot, chickpea and ginger bites, melted vegan cheddar, miso pea mash, raw grated beetroot, salad, relish and BurgerFuel vegan aioli.

Various locations across the UAE; Dh38; www.burgerfuel.com/uae

Catch 22’s The Vegan

Catch 22's The Vegan. Courtesy Catch 22

The meatless patty at Catch 22 is topped with vegan cheese, pineapple and pepper relish, alfalfa sprouts, crispy sweet potato frites and creamy chipotle vegan mayo, making for an intriguing combination.

La Mer and Jumeirah Beach Residences; Dh75; www.catch22.ae/en

Le Burger’s Hot & Vegan

The Vienna joint, which opened in Mall of the Emirates towards the end of 2019, has an extensive range of vegetarian and vegan burgers, as well as the option of customise your own. The Hot & Vegan allows you to select a patty of your choice (there is beetroot, chickpeas or popcorn corn) and features vegan cheddar, fried onions, vegan mayo and hot sauce.

Open daily; 11am-10pm; Mall of the Emirates; Dh48; www.leburger.ae

Soulgreen’s Red Quinoa Burger

The upscale venue, which specialises in fresh, sustainable and good-for-you food, has a burger with a quinoa and beetroot patty, mushroom mayonnaise, tomato and salad, all sandwiched between a gluten-free bread. It's served with crisps and dips.

Open daily; noon-midnight; Vida Creek Harbour, Ras Al Khor; Dh60 www.soulgreen.ae

Common Grounds' Avocado Burger

Common Grounds' avocado burger. Courtesy Common Grounds

The popular cafe offers a number of vegan options, from acai bowls to lentil tacos. Its avocado burger is made with crumbed avocado and chickpeas, also featuring beetroot hummus, lettuce, pickled onion and vegan mayo within a vegan bun. You can opt for sweet potato fries or a side salad, and there's an option to replace the bun with a lettuce wrap.

Various locations across Dubai; Dh58; www.commongroundsdubai.com

Bloom Vegan Kitchen’s Vegan Don’t Bite Burger

Bloom Vegan Kitchen, a delivery-only joint, serves a burger with a vegetable patty, guacamole, lettuce, jalapeno, red onion pickles, vegan mozzarella and brioche bun, all complemented with a sweet and sour slaw.

Delivers to various locations in the UAE; Dh36; www.bloomvegankitchen.com

Suggested picnic spots Abu Dhabi

Umm Al Emarat Park

Yas Gateway Park

Delma Park

Al Bateen beach

Saadiyaat beach

The Corniche

Zayed Sports City



Dubai

Kite Beach

Zabeel Park

Al Nahda Pond Park

Mushrif Park

Safa Park

Al Mamzar Beach Park

Al Qudrah Lakes

